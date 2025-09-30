Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Miss Australie could have been hit harder by handicapper

Miss Australie competes in the Barney Curley Apprentice Series Final (16:33) at Bellewstown off a 10 lb higher mark than when fifth at Roscommon on her last outing in handicap company. However, crucially, Miss Australie has shown much-improved form since that outing at Roscommon, appearing to excel herself when fourth in a Curragh maiden in June, beaten around five lengths by It's A Heartbeat who has since bolted up in a handicap and shown useful form. The handicapper has had his say, but, by Timeform's reckoning, Miss Australie still looks on a handy mark based on that maiden form. Indeed, she comes out 8 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here. She has joined Ado McGuinness from Pat O'Rourke, who has had only two winners under Rules, and that move has generated Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag.

Take note when Saeed bin Suroor books Oisin Murphy

When Saeed bin Suroor enlists the services of champion jockey Oisin Murphy it's worth taking note as the pair have a remarkable strike rate together. Since the start of last year, Murphy has won on 12 of his 21 rides for Bin Suroor at a strike rate of 57.1%. No trainer-jockey partnership, with at least ten runners in British Flat races, has a better strike rate in that time. The combination's record is even more impressive if focusing on handicaps as they've struck nine times from 12 runners in such events at a strike rate of 75%. Backing each runner to £1 level stakes would have produced a healthy profit of £22.57. The pair team up in a mile handicap (19:00) at Kempton with Olympic Candle who is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Olympic Candle wasn't at his best on turf at Meydan over the winter but has fallen in the weights as a consequence and is now 7 lb lower than when runner-up on the all-weather at Southwell last September. The booking of Murphy, who has been aboard for both of the horse's wins, has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

Jackson Street has been shaping up well

The sole runner on Kempton's nine-race card with Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag - awarded to those who shaped so well they are likely to be of firm interest next time - is Jackson Street in division two of the mile handicap (20:00). Jackson Street has yet to win in nine starts since joining Michael Attwater and has been unplaced on his last three outings. However, he has been shaping much better than his form figures would suggest and was making good headway at Lingfield last time only to run out of room inside the final furlong. That trouble in running, which forced his jockey to snatch him up and stop riding for much of the final furlong, cost Jackson Street all chance and he was ultimately beaten around two and a half lengths in sixth, but Timeform's reporter noted it's "not stretching it to think he might have won with a clear run". Jackson Street runs off the same mark here, which is 5 lb lower than the rating he defied at Newcastle last December when with his former stable. Even on the pick of Jackson Street's efforts for this yard - his second at Lingfield in June - he comes out with a clear chance on these terms and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb.