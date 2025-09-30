Free horse racing ante-post tips: Best Bets at Ascot and Redcar on Saturday

There is Group 1 action at Newmarket this Saturday in the Sun Chariot Stakes and I think Lady of Spain is overpriced given she’s an unbeaten filly who overcame a lay-off to win the Atalanta Stakes in good style from Blue Bolt recently.

That was also her turf debut and she was clearly unfazed by a switch to turf, pulling clear of the remainder with a progressive three-year-old in a race which produced a good timefigure. The only issue is that Lady of Spain is also in the Prix de L’Opera at Longchamp on Sunday and reportedly both races are under serious consideration.

Given her first four starts came on the all-weather, and she produced a career-best effort on soft ground last time, it may be that firmer ground conditions might not suit as well, while she is already proven over further than a mile. Therefore, I can’t put her up as a selection, but she would be an interesting proposition were she to be declared at Newmarket on Thursday.

Nothing really stands out to me at Ascot, but one horse who did catch the eye last time, and whom is open to further improvement, is the James Fanshawe-trained BACK IN BLACK. I think he can go well in the BetMGM Challenge Cup at 8/1.

He looked a handicapper to follow when making a winning reappearance at Newbury in April, proving his mark of 86 a very lenient one with a ready success, easily moving clear in the closing stages despite not settling fully earlier in the race on his first start for seven months.

Things didn’t go to plan afterwards as he reportedly had some sort of setback, and he shaped promisingly on his return four months later at Goodwood, again a little too free and this time his effort flattened out at the business end of the race.

Back In Black showed the benefit of that outing when running a big race at Doncaster last time, though, and he should be able to build on that further now. He was beaten just under a length despite not being seen to best effect, meeting some trouble in running around two furlongs out but doing all of his best work late in the day to finish never nearer than at the finish.

The horses he finished in and around that day, along with the timefigure, give that form a fair bit of substance, and there should be even more to come from him given he’s still relatively lightly raced.

The switch to Ascot, a track which has a stiff finish, in a race which will almost certainly be run at a true pace, should be tailormade for his strong-travelling style, and he will also have a light weight (he’s currently 23 on the list for a race which has a maximum field of 18).

Hopefully, enough come out to allow him to take his chance (bets will be refunded if declared regardless) and he’s a horse who I’m sure we haven’t seen the best of yet and one I think remains with plenty of handicapping scope.