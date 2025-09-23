Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Standard-setting Timeforshowcasing can have latest effort marked up

The most valuable contest at Goodwood on Wednesday is the two-year-old fillies' series final (16:10) with total prize money of £100,000. Timeforshowcasing looks most likely to bag the lion's share as she comes out 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form she showed when fifth in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago. She was beaten fewer than three lengths on that occasion and may have finished even closer under more favourable circumstances. Unlike the first four home, Timeforshowcasing faced the strong headwind throughout and can have her effort marked up as a consequence. There may be plenty of money up for grabs here, but this still represents a drop in grade for Timeforshowcasing who can make her class tell

Sean Bowen bidding to enhance superb Perth strike rate

Champion jockey Sean Bowen has made a blistering start to the season and is already nearly 50 winners clear of his nearest pursuer, his brother James. Sean Bowen would scrape into the top ten if considering only his rides at Perth where he has had 14 winners from 34 rides this season at a remarkable strike rate of 41%. Perth has long been a happy hunting ground for Bowen and his 89 winners at the track have come at a strike rate of 31.8%, making it his most successful course by strike rate. Bowen has a full book of six rides at Perth on Wednesday and has some solid chances among them. One of his mounts who tops Timeform's ratings is Statuario in the feature staying handicap chase (16:15). Statuario, trained by the rider's brother Mickey Bowen, goes well at Perth and registered his fifth course win when striking here under Sean Bowen in June. He was down the field in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen last time but that was a competitive, big-field event and he should be suited by the return to calmer waters around a track where he has such a good record.

Finalise another Haggas handicapper to note

William Haggas has fared remarkably well with his three-year-old handicap debutants this year and has another strong contender with such a type at Goodwood. Haggas has had 16 three-year-olds win on handicap debut in Britain this year - Andrew Balding is next best with 12 - and those winners have come at a highly impressive strike rate of 32.7%. Despite Haggas' sky-high reputation, backing each of those 49 runners would have generated a profit of £6.16 to £1 level stakes. Even without her yard's fine record, Finalise would take the eye in the mile-and-three-quarter handicap (16:45) given she's the only one of the 11 runners with the Timeform 'small p' to show improvement is expected. A half-sister to three winners, including the smart Bashkirova who scored at Group 3 level, Finalise stepped up on her first couple of efforts when beating a subsequent winner by a long way in a mile-and-a-half novice at Kempton last month, seeing things out thoroughly and prompting Timeform's reporter to note that "she'll stay further still". This will be Finalise's first encounter with testing ground but encouragement can be taken from the report following her odds-on defeat at Windsor which stated she was "perhaps not suited by this quicker ground (has pronounced knee action)".