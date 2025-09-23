Free horse racing ante-post tips: Best Bets at Newmarket on Saturday

There is an excellent week of racing coming up at Headquarters, their three-day Cambridgeshire meeting starting on Thursday, and concluding with the big race itself on Saturday.

There are also a nice array of pattern events on Saturday, the Royal Lodge kicking us off and closely follow with a couple of top-level races in the Cheveley Park and Middle Park Stakes.

Each one of those races have short-priced favourites and, while I’ve found it hard to narrow down the two Group 1s at this stage of the week, I think there is a bet to be had in the Royal Lodge.

The horse in question is the Charlie Appleby-trained PACIFIC AVENUE, who is bred in the purple – he’s a brother to smart Highland Avenue, a two-time winner on the Rowley Mile, and out of Lumiere, who won the Cheveley Park Stakes at this meeting.

He went with plenty of enthusiasm when making a winning debut on the July Course, always well positioned, but showing plenty of professionalism to hold off his better fancied stablemate in the closing stages, having a bit in hand at the line.

Conversely, he showed signs of inexperience when fourth in the Solario Stakes at Sandown last month, not the best away from the stalls and seemingly finding things happening too soon in the first half of the race, having to be niggled along to keep tabs in rear.

However, the manner in which he moved into contention in the straight suggests he’s a horse with plenty of ability, looking the likeliest winner entering the final furlong – he traded at 1.48 in running on Betfair – but this time not doing as much once in front.

Pacific Avenue was only beaten a neck in a blanket finish and shaped like the best horse on the day, perhaps encountering soft ground for the first time so early in his career moving into pattern company coming as a shock to the system.

Conditions are set to be quicker at Newmarket this weekend, and the step up to a mile will more than likely bring about further improvement. Bow Mark has been installed quite short in the betting for me, particularly given that he hasn’t achieved much more in form terms than Pacific Avenue. Therefore, at the prices, he looks a good bet for me, a nice type physically who is sure to go on improving for a while yet.