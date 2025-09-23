Free horse racing ante-post tips: Best Bets at Newmarket on Saturday

Andrew Asquith returns with two selections at Newmarket on Saturday, including a strong fancy in the Cambridgeshire.
1pt win Pacific Avenue in the Royal Lodge Stakes at 6/1 (William Hill, 5/1 bet365, Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt e.w. Tribal Chief in the Cambridgeshire at 16/1 (William Hill, 888sport, 12/1 General - 1/4, 1,2,3,4)
There is an excellent week of racing coming up at Headquarters, their three-day Cambridgeshire meeting starting on Thursday, and concluding with the big race itself on Saturday.
There are also a nice array of pattern events on Saturday, the Royal Lodge kicking us off and closely follow with a couple of top-level races in the Cheveley Park and Middle Park Stakes.
Each one of those races have short-priced favourites and, while I’ve found it hard to narrow down the two Group 1s at this stage of the week, I think there is a bet to be had in the Royal Lodge.
The horse in question is the Charlie Appleby-trained PACIFIC AVENUE, who is bred in the purple – he’s a brother to smart Highland Avenue, a two-time winner on the Rowley Mile, and out of Lumiere, who won the Cheveley Park Stakes at this meeting.
He went with plenty of enthusiasm when making a winning debut on the July Course, always well positioned, but showing plenty of professionalism to hold off his better fancied stablemate in the closing stages, having a bit in hand at the line.
Conversely, he showed signs of inexperience when fourth in the Solario Stakes at Sandown last month, not the best away from the stalls and seemingly finding things happening too soon in the first half of the race, having to be niggled along to keep tabs in rear.
However, the manner in which he moved into contention in the straight suggests he’s a horse with plenty of ability, looking the likeliest winner entering the final furlong – he traded at 1.48 in running on Betfair – but this time not doing as much once in front.
Pacific Avenue was only beaten a neck in a blanket finish and shaped like the best horse on the day, perhaps encountering soft ground for the first time so early in his career moving into pattern company coming as a shock to the system.
Conditions are set to be quicker at Newmarket this weekend, and the step up to a mile will more than likely bring about further improvement. Bow Mark has been installed quite short in the betting for me, particularly given that he hasn’t achieved much more in form terms than Pacific Avenue. Therefore, at the prices, he looks a good bet for me, a nice type physically who is sure to go on improving for a while yet.
The bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap is the big betting race of the weekend and I’m opting to side with another David Menuisier runner. I put up Toimy Son who finished third 12 months ago and I think TRIBAL CHIEF has all the right credentials to run a big race in this highly-competitive handicap.
He was rampant in handicaps last season, his first of four wins coming on his handicap debut from a lowly mark of 61, and finishing 2024 finishing runner-up over a mile at this course off 87.
Tribal Chief was beaten by the now-smart Bullet Point on that occasion, and he found that same rival too strong over the same course and distance on his return in April. He wasn’t best positioned on that occasion, having a mountain to climb two furlongs out and doing well to finish as close as he did given he also looked rusty.
It has taken him a while to get up to full speed since, but he has contested some hot races, and finally put it all together when proving half a length too strong for Cambridgeshire favourite Treble Tee at Goodwood last time.
He was given a typical ride, travelling well in rear before being asked to make his challenge around two furlongs out and coming with a powerful run down the outside to be comfortably on top at the line.
You can argue that Treble Tee didn’t get the smoothest run through that day, and was coming back at him at the line, but he did no harm for the form when bolting up at Doncaster recently, and Tribal Chief will actually meet him on even better terms on Saturday. I therefore think he's overpriced in the market.
The step back up in trip won’t be a problem for Tribal Chief and it is worth noting he started to thrive at this time of year last season. He’s versatile regards ground, has finished placed both visits to the Rowley Mile, and is sure to relish the demands of this big-field handicap, where his strong-travelling style is sure to get him into a good position to attack.
Preview posted at 1500 BST on 23/09/2025
