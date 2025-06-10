Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Three points of interest

Sportingsilvermine still ahead of the handicapper

Sportingsilvermine won his first two starts for James Owen after joining from Denis Hogan, and he shaped like he was still ahead of the handicapper despite being denied the hat-trick at Chester last month. Sportingsilvermine found his well-backed market rival a half length too strong, but he finished five and a half lengths clear of the remainder after really impressing with how he tanked through the race, and on Timeform's figures that performance represented a significant step forward on his two wins. He looked well treated off just a 3 lb higher mark at Newmarket last time - the same mark he competes from here - but he failed to meet expectations and finished only fourth of six. It's easy enough to overlook that effort, however, as he found a strongly-run race over a mile and three-quarters presenting too stiff a test of stamina. He should appreciate dropping back in trip to just shy of a mile and a half here and looks well worth another chance, especially as the form of his Chester second was given a notable boost at the weekend when the winner, Small Fry, won comfortably at Epsom. Sportingsilvermine comes out 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings at Lingfield (15:00).

Switch to Cromwell can prove significant for Katie Ross

Gavin Cromwell enjoyed his most successful season yet over jumps in the latest campaign, with his tally of 85 winners in Ireland comfortably exceeding his previous best of 72. There was also success in Britain, most notably with Inothewayurthinkin in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Cromwell may predominantly be a jumps trainer, but he'll have plenty of runners to keep him busy on the Flat this summer and he has been among the winners of late, sending out Mo Chroi to win at Fairyhouse on Friday and Arcland to score at Navan on Saturday, with the yard's form earning the Hot Trainer Flag. Cromwell has operated at a strike rate of 9.3% in Irish Flat handicaps since the start of 2020, but that increases to 14.7% with horses starting out for the yard in handicaps and he has an interesting stable switcher in the first division of the seven-furlong handicap (19:20) at Limerick with Katie Ross. Katie Ross was beaten less than a length in fifth at Dundalk in October on her final start for Pat Murphy and she looks well treated off a 4 lb lower mark here on her reappearance and first start for Cromwell. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb and also has the Trainer Uplift Flag. McMonagle an eye-catching jockey booking for Browned Off

Dylan Browne McMonagle, who finished third in the Derby on Tennessee Stud on Saturday, has quickly established himself as one of the leading riders in Ireland and has finished third behind Colin Keane and Billy Lee in the jockeys' championship for the last couple of seasons. The booking of McMonagle on Browned Off in the second division of the seven-furlong handicap (19:50) catches the eye and has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag. Browned Off is trained by Paul Flynn who has enjoyed a good deal of success when calling on McMonagle. Flynn's strike rate in Irish Flat races since the start of 2020 is around 8.2%, but that increases to an impressive 19.5% when teaming up with McMonagle who has had eight winners from 41 rides for the yard. Backing each of those runners to £1 level stakes would have generated a profit of £25.25. Browned Off is just a modest maiden, but she was beaten only half a length in second off a 3 lb higher mark at Leopardstown three starts ago, so she looks fairly treated and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.