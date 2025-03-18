Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Wednesday.

Three points of interest

Patrick Mullins back on the road After a busy week at Cheltenham where his best result came when finishing third on Sa Majeste in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir, Patrick Mullins resumes his quest to ride a winner at every track in Britain. Next on the list is Haydock where Mullins rides Jarrive de Mee for his father in the novice hurdle (15:20). Jarrive de Mee is two out of two over hurdles, with Mullins on board for both wins, making the running each time. After a debut success at Thurles, Jarrive de Mee ticked off another British course for his jockey at Catterick last time, though was made to work hard to land the odds. Patrick Mullins has had one ride at Haydock before, finishing second on Gaillard du Mesnil, on whom he’d won the National Hunt Chase earlier that year, in a graduation chase won by Grey Dawning on Betfair Chase day in 2023. Willie Mullins is also looking for a first win at the track where his record stands at 0-8.

While Jarrive de Mee will have conditions in his favour at Haydock – both his wins have come on good ground – his tendency to jump right at Catterick is something of a worry considering he’s going left-handed again here. In what looks a two-horse race, he might struggle to get the better of Neil Mulholland’s runner Starcrossed Lover who boasts much the better form (11 lb ahead on Timeform ratings) after winning his first two starts for his stable at Windsor and Hereford. He was impressive for his Hereford win, and while he struggled up in grade in the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton last time under softer conditions, he’s well worth another chance to get back on the up.

Patrick Mullins: Cheltenham Recap

Festival winners can land the Tim Molony at Haydock Haydock’s card features the Tim Molony Handicap Chase (16:25), a three and a half mile stamina test which commemorates the Irish jockey who was champion in Britain five times after the Second World War and was the first jump jockey to ride 500 winners. He partnered Sir Ken to all three of his Champion Hurdle victories in the 1950s and completed the Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double in 1953 when Knock Hard won the latter race. This year’s Tim Molony can go to connections who enjoyed success at the latest Cheltenham Festival where Iknowthewayurthinkin’s Gold Cup was the highlight for owner J. P. McManus, while trainer Lucinda Russell won the Ultima Handicap Chase with novice Myretown. Russell’s representative here is another progressive novice, Wal Buck’s, who will be bidding to go one better than stablemate Your Own Story who went close in the same contest with a similar profile two years ago.

Wal Buck’s got off the mark over fences in comfortable fashion when beating Good Work in a novices’ handicap at Haydock in December but his jumping was less assured when third to the same rival in a similar event at Uttoxeter the following month. However, his overall profile is a positive one and he looks capable of resuming his progress over this longer trip after a break.

OUT NOW; Timeform Horses To Follow

Shirley can confirm debut promise in Huntingdon bumper The only double-figure field at any of Wednesday’s meetings is in Huntingdon’s bumper for four-year-old fillies (17:12). There are some potentially interesting newcomers among the 13 declared, including Alan King’s pair And She Was, a half-sister to smart chaser Warrior’s Tale who won the Grand Sefton for Paul Nicholls, and Kitty’s Glance, who is out of a sister to the Greatwood Hurdle winner West Cork. Hughie Morrison’s debutant Skittish takes the eye on pedigree too, being a sister to Canoodle who herself won a bumper first time out, and comes from a family her connections have had plenty of success with, notably Champion Hurdle runner-up Marble Arch. But the most promising of those with form is Shotgun Shirley for Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham. The stable has a good record in Huntingdon bumpers over the last five seasons, with three winners and six placed horses from 14 runners.

Among Shotgun Shirley’s several winning siblings was the useful Martello Sky, a bumper winner herself who went on to show useful form over hurdles for the same yard, winning eight races in all. Shotgun Shirley shaped well on her bumper debut at Market Rasen last month when staying on to be beaten a length and a quarter by La Zoubida after being left poorly placed in relation to the winner. She can go one better with that experience behind her.