Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Virtual Rock ahead of his mark under a penalty Virtual Rock had some useful form on the Flat when trained in France – was a winner in listed company – and he looked a promising hurdler when winning one of his two starts for Robert Eddery in 2024.

He wasn’t seen for another two years, however, and didn’t offer much in two starts for John Butler last month. Virtual Rock belied long odds and proved a different proposition on his first start for Des Donovan at Uttoxeter last week, though, clearly travelling best some way out and, having led from the fourth, he asserted between the last two to win with a bit in hand. Connections have wisely turned him out under a penalty in the betting.bet Free Racing Tips Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (14:12) – he’s 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – and he looks capable of following up in what looks a weaker race.

Jm Jungle stands out down in class Jm Jungle is a smart sprinter on his day, just as he showed when winning the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last season, and he stands out on form in the Eddie And Violet Smith Conditions Stakes (15:15).

He did all he could fitted with first-time blinkers when beaten just over two and a half lengths in the Nunthorpe at York last month and he didn’t need to be at his best to resume winning ways in the Bullet over this course and distance nine days later. Jm Jungle appreciated the drop in class on that occasion, belying market weakness in the process, and he has run perfectly well back at the top level in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh since. He isn’t quite up to Group 1 company, but this represents a drop in class, and he has 3lb in hand of Jakajaro on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – it looks a good opportunity for him to quickly resume winning ways.

More to come from Starshine Legend over this trip Starshine Legend had some fairly useful form on the Flat and he is now going the right way over hurdles having shown promise in three starts at around two miles.