Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday

Follow Joseph in Punchestown handicap Joseph O’Brein enjoyed an excellent weekend, saddling the one-two in the St Leger and the National Stakes notable moments, and he has a very good record in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap (16:10).

Indeed, he’s won the last three renewals of this handicap, so Sweet Baby Zou commands maximum respect with that in mind. She opened her account over a similar trip to this at Gowran in June and has largely held her form well since, finishing placed on her last two starts, and was well backed when finishing runner-up at Down Royal 11 days ago under this rider. There was enough in that performance to suggest there’s more milage in her current mark, making her effort on the opposite side of the track to the winner and pulling clear of the remainder. Her rider is able to claim his full 7lb allowance now and she seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Em Jay Kay down to a good mark Em Jay Kay has spent the majority of his career on the all-weather, with three of his four wins coming on an artificial surface, and he’s now back on an attractive mark in the Cavani Fashion Forward Handicap (16:28).

His last win came over this trip at Lingfield in January and, while he has lost his way since, he hasn’t had many races, and showed a clear sign he’s on his way back to form at Windsor last month. Em Jay Kay was friendless in the betting that day, and given a lot to do, but caught the eye making good late headway under no more than a hands-and-heels ride, finishing never nearer than at the finish. He is another who has the Horse In Focus Flag and, now 7lb below his last winning mark, he’s dangerously well handicapped returned to this surface. A wide draw isn’t ideal, but he looks primed to run a big race.

Booking of Marquand a plus on Space Bear Tom Marquand has a 29% strike rate when riding for Mick Appleby this season, while on the whole he has a very profitable record of £77 to a £1 level stakes, so he looks a notable booking on Space Bear in the Goffs Two Million Series Fillies’ Handicap (16:47).

She has shown improved form since being switched to front-running tactics, producing a career-best effort to resume winning ways at Windsor recently, while also proving herself on ground softer than good. The forecast ground shouldn’t be a problem to her, while there is only one real pace threat in Miss Nightcap, and the manner of her victory last time suggests she’s one to remain positive about.