Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

A good opportunity for Circuit Breaker Circuit Breaker is on a lengthy losing run, his sole win for this yard coming over hurdles in October 2024, but he’s fallen in the weights as a result, and this looks his best opportunity for a while in the Follow attheraces On Instagram Amateur Jockeys' Handicap (14:30).

Generally, his better efforts on the Flat have come on the all-weather, but he ran well on the balance of his turf form when hitting the frame over a mile and three quarters at Carlisle in June, just unable to go with the principals in the final furlong. The return to two miles will be in his favour and, now in a 0-70 handicap for the first time in his career, he could have a bit too much for these, while the booking of leading amateur rider Simon Walker looks to be a sign of intent – he’s at least 3lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Grove Street can build on debut promise Grove Street shaped particularly well on his debut in a race with a good history at Sandown 20 days ago and he can show the benefit of that experience in the Bailey Family Investments / EBF Maiden Stakes (15:15) with that form already starting to work out well.

The winner looked a good prospect having followed up his debut success under a penalty, and has since completed a hat-trick in a listed event, while the fourth has also won next time out. Grove Street was only beaten half a length, leaving the impression he’d come on for that initial experience, and this step up to a mile should also help his cause. He sets a good standard in this field and should prove hard to beat with improvement forthcoming.

Arnaz a ratings choice From a handicapping perspective, Arnaz is hard to get away from in the Saxon Automobiles Handicap (17:00).

He had fallen down the weights since joining Mark Loughnane, but he ended a losing run in emphatic fashion back over six furlongs over this course and distance nine days ago, settling better than can usually be the case and allowed to stride on in front. Arnaz went without his usual tongue tie and cheekpieces combination and had the race sewn up from some way out, well on top of the reopposing Marisitta at the line. He escapes a penalty for that success due to the conditions of the race and, with Billy Loughnane taking back over in the saddle, he’ll likely prove hard to contain again off the same mark – he’s 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.