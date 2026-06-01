Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Finlaggan of interest back at Pontefract The KRS Property Solutions Supports The YCC Handicap (16:48) looks an interesting race for the grade and it is well worth giving Finlaggan another chance.

He ran just the once for Andre Fabre before being picked up for 10,000 guineas by a shrewd outfit and he had seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind. Finlaggan was duly well supported for his handicap debut over this course and distance a couple of months ago and immediately showed improved form upped to a trip more in line with his pedigree, only just failing to get on terms with one who arrived in top form. His latest run at Ripon when sent off a short-priced favourite can easily be overlooked given he blatantly failed to handle the undulations and, just 1lb higher than when narrowly beaten, he makes a fair bit of appeal returned to this venue.

Hat-trick beckons for Kakirra Kakirra has shown improved form since entering handicaps and he’s fancied to bring up a hat-trick in the Cavani Signature Style Handicap (17:24) at Wolverhampton.

He didn’t show much in three quick runs over seven furlongs earlier this year, but has proved a revelation since moving significantly up in trip in handicaps, going with much more verve when bolting up over this course and distance last month. Kakirra was able to race from the same mark at Bath just five days later and he did well to overcome the drop in trip, battling well in the closing stages to fend off all challengers. This return to a mile and a half, at a course where he was so impressive at beforehand, will be in his favour, and there should be even more progress in Kakirra who is bred to be useful.

Zoulette stands out on ratings Zoulette didn’t show much in her first four starts, but she was much shorter in the betting, and duly showed improved form on her second start in handicaps when runner-up at Leicester last week.

She appreciated the return to seven furlongs with the hood discarded and was liberated by a switch to more forceful riding tactics, pulling clear of the remainder but just unlucky to bump into one who took an even bigger step forward. Billy Loughnane once again takes the ride, which is a positive, and she looks very well treated able to race from a 1lb lower mark now in the Cavani Classic Style Handicap (20:00). Indeed, she’s at least 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and a similar performance – she could get an easy lead – should be enough to see her go one place better.