Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

‘Horse In Focus’ Le Moulin Rouge can open his account The Golf, Padel, Range At Leopardstown Launching Spring 2026 Maiden Hurdle (13:55) looks an excellent opportunity for Le Moulin Rouge to build on previous promise and get off the mark.

He was a faller on his sole start in points, but has made an encouraging start over hurdles, going with plenty of enthusiasm on his debut over two miles at Wexford in October, given a little too much to do and finishing his race well. As expected, he appreciated the step up to two and a half miles at this course in December, settling better in a first-time hood, but just unlucky to bump into a smart type from the Gordon Elliott yard. Le Moulin Rouge was comfortably on top of the remainder, though, and that form is working out well. There should be even more improvement to come now and he already sets a healthy standard in this field.

Snowden has a good record at Newcastle Jamie Snowden has a 25% strike rate at Newcastle, but if you filter his record with hurdlers at the track, that jumps to 38%, and Silver Hill in the Virgin Bet Supports Safe Gambling Novices’ Hurdle (15:05) is his sole runner at the course on Tuesday.

Silver Hill had some fairly useful form in bumpers last season and he has quickly reached a similar level over hurdles, held back by inexperience when well backed for his debut in this sphere at Fontwell, but building on that promise when opening his account at Catterick in November. He made heavy weather of landing the odds, but that race tested speed rather than stamina, and he showed considerably better form despite meeting with defeat in a more strongly-run race over the same course and distance on New Year’s Day. Silver Hill kept the short-priced favourite honest on that occasion, battling well all the way to the line, and pulling miles clear of the remainder. The switch to this more galloping track, over a slightly longer trip will be in his favour, and he remains one to be positive about in this field for an in-form trainer, which is highlighted by the Hot Trainer Flag.

Hat-trick beckons for Passing Pleasure Passing Pleasure showed bits and pieces of form for Lawney Hill last season, but he looks a much improved performer for new connections, and is taken to complete a hat-trick in the Virgin Bet A Good Bet Handicap Chase (16:05).

He was strong in the betting fitted with a first-time tongue tie when making a winning start for Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero in a handicap hurdle at Musselburgh in December, looking some way ahead of his mark with how strongly he travelled through that contest. Passing Pleasure was well placed to follow up and make a winning start over fences at Catterick eight days later, able to race from the same mark and again having something in hand. He jumped safely rather than fluently on that occasion, but he will have likely learnt plenty for that initial experience, and he remains well handicapped following a 9lb rise in the weights. Passing Pleasure comes out top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while he also has the Timeform small p attached to his rating, denoting he’s open to further improvement, so he makes plenty of appeal.