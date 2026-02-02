Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Premier appeals as a likely improver

There aren't many handicap runners on Tuesday who still have the Timeform 'small p' attached to their rating, but Premier, who contests an extended two-mile event (15:15) at Taunton, is one such likely improver. Premier failed to meet expectations when switched to handicap company at Plumpton after only a couple of starts, but he soon made amends over the same course and distance he tackles on Tuesday. Premier, again in receipt of a handy weight-for-age allowance, only scored by a head, but he impressed with how he responded to pressure up the run-in and always seemed to be holding on. He was unable to follow up at Newbury last time but ran at least as well in defeat in a race that didn't develop in his favour, and he came from much further back than the pair that beat him. Jumping errors, including one at the last when attempting to close, also counted against Premier, who is going the right way and remains capable of better if brushing up on his hurdling.

Ilovethenightlife can take advantage of class drop

Ilovethenightlife disappointed on a couple of occasions following her pleasing comeback second at Kempton in November, but she ran creditably when third in listed company at Newbury last time, shaping better than the distance beaten would suggest. Ilovethenightlife was ultimately beaten nearly 20 lengths but probably would have finished a bit closer had she been ridden with greater patience, with the effort of trying to close down the clear form pick, Panic Attack, seemingly telling late on. Not only does Ilovethenightlife drop back into handicap company in the two-mile-five-furlong mares' event (15:05) at Carlisle, but she's also competing in class 4 company for the first time over fences and off a career-low mark in this sphere. She's 4 lb lower than when successful at Kempton last term, and even on the sort of form she showed on this season's reappearance she comes out with a 2 lb edge on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Read: Phil Turner reacts to Majborough's impressive victory

Captain Robert's form is working out well

Captain Robert gained a deserved breakthrough success at Chelmsford last month after going close in a couple of staying handicaps at Southwell and Lingfield, and the form of his victory has proved strong for the grade. Captain Robert was ridden more patiently than usual and finished his race off to good effect, sweeping from last to first to beat Cardinal Point by a length with Daaris a further length and a quarter back in third. Both placed horses have given that form a boost as Daaris took a step forward to win his next outing, while Cardinal Point ran out a wide-margin winner a couple of starts later. Captain Robert looks well treated off a 4 lb higher mark and comes out 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the mile-and-three-quarter handicap (19:00) at Wolverhampton.