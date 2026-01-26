Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Mullins and Townend a potent combination at Limerick Willie Mullins and Paul Townend have a 39% strike rate at Limerick, and they combine with one ride at the track on Tuesday in the shape of Laurets d’Estruval in the Follow Limerick Racecourse On Instagram (C & G) Maiden Hurdle (14:49).

He showed plenty to work on when runner-up to one who has franked the form since (now useful) on his debut over hurdles in France and also shaped with plenty of encouragement when filling the same position on his debut for new connections at this course last month. Laurets d’Estruval was tight enough in the betting behind the odds-on favourite who had already shown plenty and he found only that rival too strong, but he went well for a long way, headed only in between the last two flights. He had no answer for the impressive winner from there, but stuck to his task well, and is sure to improve further for powerful connections. That was also his first run for just over a year, so he should come forward fitness-wise, too, and his form is the best on offer in this field.

Charisma Cat sets a tall standard The Taffy Jenkins Memorial Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (15:12) at Chepstow doesn’t look the deepest race of its type, and it looks an excellent opportunity for Charisma Cat to open her account over hurdles.

She had useful form in bumpers last season, winning three of her five starts, notably a listed contest at Sandown, and she started second favourite for the Grade 2 Nickel Coin at Aintree afterwards. Charisma Cat made a most promising return and debut over hurdles in a listed event at Newbury also, giving best to the winner only after the last, and that rival has franked the form since by being beaten half a length in a Grade 2 event. She was let down by her jumping when turned over at prohibitive odds at Wincanton last time, but a return to a left-handed, more galloping track may well benefit her. The reopposing Clondaw Park had yet to be asked a question when unseating in the Newbury race, but it was too far out to suggest where she would have finish, so she has to be respected, but Charisma Cat sets a healthy standard on Timeform ratings – she’s at least 17lb clear of her rivals with experience – and if brushing up her jumping she should prove hard to beat.

Genietoile will appreciate step up in trip The Floyd’s Turfcare & Weed Solutions LTD Handicap Chase (15:47) at Chepstow looks a competitive race for the grade, with some potential improvers on show, but Genietoile looks interesting now moving up to three miles for the first time over fences.

He’s a point winner who has shown fair form both in bumpers and over hurdles and he shaped promising on his return from nearly two years off switched to fences over two and a half miles at this course in November. Genietoile finished third to his better-fancied stablemate on that occasion, and that form has been boosted a few times since. His jumping was a little novicey at times, but he wasn’t knocked about, and he didn’t get the chance to build on that promise when coming down at the first at Uttoxeter at the end of last month. The step up to three miles should benefit him given the stamina in his pedigree, while it should also give him more time at his fences, too. A mark of 111 shouldn’t be beyond him and he has a capable conditional taking 5lb off, while he also has the ‘Timefrom small p’ attached to his rating, highlighting he’s open to further improvement.