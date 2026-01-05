Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Magic Stone represents strong form

Horses with the Timeform 'small p', to show they are expected to improve, are in short supply on a low-key and weather-affected day of action on Tuesday. However, there are a couple of likely improvers in the most interesting race of the day, the six-furlong handicap for three-year-olds (15:15) at Wolverhampton. Augustus Gloop and Magic Stone are the horses in question, with the latter also possessing the Horse In Focus Flag after catching the eye of Timeform's reporter when runner-up on his handicap debut at Doncaster last time. Magic Stone progressed well in maidens, getting off the mark at Brighton at the fourth attempt, and he then produced his best effort yet on Timeform's ratings when finding only one well ahead of his mark too strong at Doncaster. That nursery had looked a strong race of its type, and the form has started to work out well as the winner and the fifth both went on to score next time. Magic Stone is going the right way and it would be little surprise if he further boosted the form.

Carroll stable form a positive for Quite Sweet

Tony Carroll had a career-best year in 2025, sending out 128 winners and earning more than £1 million in prize-money for the first time, and he has made a flying start to 2026 with seven winners already on the board from 22 runners. Carroll is responsible for Timeform's top-rated runner in division one of the extended mile handicap at Wolverhampton (16:45) in Quite Sweet. She needs to be forgiven an underwhelming display at Lingfield last time but had previously been a decisive two-length winner at Southwell. The form of that Southwell race has proved strong for the level and has produced a few subsequent winners, so Quite Sweet still looks fairly treated from this 6 lb higher mark, particularly as she doesn't have many miles on the clock.

Fools Rush In has strong claims on ratings

Fools Rush In had been disappointing on his first four starts after returning from a summer break, but he stopped the slide when a close-up fourth over the extended mile at Wolverhampton ten days ago and is a big player over the same course and distance (17:15) on Tuesday. Fools Rush In was beaten little more than half a length and deserves credit for getting so close given he met interference in the straight and was unable to fully open up. The way he shaped there suggests he's in good enough form to take advantage of a mark that has slipped markedly since making his return to action in October. Indeed, he's now 8 lb below the mark he defied when successful here last January, and he comes out 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this handicap.