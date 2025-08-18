Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Francis Drake suited by step back up in trip

Francis Drake found the drop to five furlongs posing too sharp a test when only fifth on his first start for George Boughey at Windsor last month, but he still ran respectably and was keeping on at the finish in promising style. Timeform's reporter noted there was "encouragement to be taken from this with a view to going back up in trip", and Francis Drake unsurprisingly steps up to six furlongs (17:05) at Kempton. Francis Drake will also have the assistance of leading rider Billy Loughnane, who takes over from 5 lb apprentice Jack Callan, and he's been dropped 2 lb since last time so is now 1 lb lower than when beaten only a nose at Lingfield for his former stable.

Horse In Focus Havana Sky poised to strike

Havana Sky is still searching for a first win this season, having won six times during a remarkably productive campaign last term, but he signalled that his turn could be close when fourth at Chelmsford last time. Havana Sky, fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, made headway in the straight but met trouble a furlong out. That cost him all chance, but he kept on encouragingly when in the clear, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time . Timeform's reporter commented "he's not yet hit the heights of last season but he's edged back down to a good mark and this suggests he can put that right before long". Havana Sky was running off his last winning mark at Chelmsford but has generously been eased 1 lb, so he looks weighted to go well in the six-furlong handicap (20:10) at Wolverhampton.

Drop in grade to suit in-form Team Player

Team Player improved on his efforts for his former stable to make a winning start for Gemma Tutty at Chester in July and, on Timeform's figures, he has run at least as well in defeat twice since. Team Player was third at Hamilton and then ran a cracker to finish runner-up in a much stronger handicap than he need contest - and from slightly out of the weights - at Ascot's Shergar Cup meeting. Not only was that a career-best effort on ratings, but Team Player also shaped well, coming from further back the others in the frame, and was awarded the Horse in Focus Flag. Timeform's reporter also noted that Team Player "will remain of plenty of interest, especially back in a lesser grade", so he catches the eye dropping into class 5 company (from a class 3) in the mile-and-a-half handicap (20:40) at Wolverhampton.