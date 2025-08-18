Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for York on Saturday

The Ebor Festival at York starts on Wednesday and it looks set to be another terrific week on the Knavesmire. The Ebor itself takes place on Saturday, along with the City of York Stakes, which will be the first running since being upgraded to Group 1 status. The ground at the time of writing is described as good to firm, good in places, and irrigation is planned to maintain that description with little to no rain forecast.

Irish-trained horses have won six of the last 10 renewals of the Sky Bet Ebor and they are set to be well represented once more, the Willie Mullins-trained Hipop de Loire, who was impressive over hurdles at Galway recently, a short-priced ante-post favourite.

He finished fifth in last year's renewal from a 1lb lower mark and would have likely finished second but for a luckless run, so it is easy to see the case for him. Backing horses at such prices for prizes like the Ebor don’t make much appeal, though, and there are other horses who are also well treated further down the list.

The horse I came down on is ALMOSH’HER, who has some very good form in the book, plus course winning form, which is always a positive in my opinion at York.

He made a winning debut for Charlie Fellowes over a mile at Southwell, before being narrowly beaten when attempting to give weight to a Ralph Beckett-trained newcomer who could be anything at Kempton.

The fact he started a strong odds-on favourite for his handicap debut when resuming winning ways over a mile and a half on his final start for that yard suggests they though he was extremely well handicapped from a mark of 88 and, even though he only just held on at the line, he still looked like a big work in progress.