Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Alnayef interesting back against older rivals

Alnayef took a step back in the right direction when third at Hamilton last month and he confirmed that return to form with an even better effort to finish runner-up at the same venue ten days ago. Alnayef couldn't get on terms with the progressive winner, who was registering his fourth win from five starts this season, but he did pull nicely clear of the third, producing his best effort yet on Timeform's figures for his current stable. Significantly, the winner and the third were both unexposed three-year-olds who had won last time out, and Timeform's reporter noted the race "ought to prove sound form for the grade". That form was given an early boost when the third, Team Player, was only narrowly beaten in a strong handicap at Ascot's Shergar Cup meeting on Saturday, and it's likely that a 2 lb rise in the weights underestimates Alnayef. Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings would certainly suggest he's the one to beat in the mile-and-three-quarter handicap (15:15) at Carlisle as he's 4 lb clear and doesn't have any lightly raced three-year-olds to worry about this time.

Eye-catcher Reenie's Dream open to improvement

Reenie's Dream failed to make a serious impact in maidens, but she offered some encouragement on each occasion and again shaped well when third on her handicap debut at Doncaster last month, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark her out as one likely to be of interest next time. As had been the case in maidens, Reenie's Dream was held back by inexperience to some extent, but she put in some good late work and it was notable how her rider seemed to be struggling to pull her up after the line. That strength in the finish, and the fact she's by a stamina influence in Nathaniel, suggests that her form will really take off once she steps up in trip, but even though she's kept to seven furlongs at Carlisle (16:25), the stiffer track could help unlock some of her ability. That anticipated improvement is highlighted by the 'small p' attached to her Timeform rating, and she seems likely to prove better than her current mark.

Thornaby Pearl suited by sharper test

Thornaby Pearl was ultimately beaten six lengths in fifth on his latest outing at Carlisle 11 weeks ago, but he shaped better than that result would suggest and looked likely to finish placed for much of the way. The speedy Thornaby Pearl cut out the running, as usual, but a near-six-furlong trip on rain-softened ground and on a stiff track placed too much emphasis on stamina and he faded in the closing stages. That performance, which earned Thornaby Pearl Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, suggested that he'd benefit from a greater test of speed, so it would be little surprise were he to prove difficult to peg back in the five-furlong handicap (17:40) at Hamilton. He's certainly lurking on a dangerous mark as, while he's on a long losing run, he's 6 lb below the mark he defied on his reappearance at Doncaster last season.