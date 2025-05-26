Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest Easterby two-year-olds in fine form Tim Easterby has his juveniles in fine form, operating at a 29% strike rate so far this month, with a £l level-stakes profit of £19.62. Therefore, Bleep Test has to be of interest in the racingtv.com EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (14:20) at Redcar.

She only cost 1,000 guineas as a foal, but is a half-sister to a useful sort and a two-year-old winner, and she showed plenty to work on when runner-up over five furlongs at this course on his debut last month. Bleep Test was an unconsidered 28/1 shot that day but was much better than her price suggested, doing all of her best work at the finish under a considerate ride to split a couple of next-time-out winners, notably Ali Shuffle who won the Lily Agnes at Chester earlier this month. The step up to six furlongs promise to suit Bleep Test well and, with a fair bit of improvement expected, she may take some stopping.

The Sporting Life Racing Club

Note Balding runner at Redcar Andrew Balding isn’t a regular visitor at Redcar, having had just 10 runners at the track since the start of 2023, yielding two winners and six horses who have hit the frame. He sends just the one runner North on Tuesday and Jet Black stands out in the Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD Fillies’ Handicap (15:50).

She wasn’t competitive in a couple of races last season, looking inexperienced, but she has improved this year, as expected proving better than ever on her handicap debut at Nottingham earlier this month. Jet Black appreciated the step up to a mile and a quarter on that occasion, but she wasn’t well positioned in rear given the winner made all of the running, and set steady fractions which made it hard for horses ridden more patiently to make up ground. There should be even more to come from her this season, especially now taking on her elders for the first time with a handy weight-for-age allowance and, just 1lb higher in the weights, she looks handicapped to strike – she’s at least 2lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

A positive stable switch James Owen is becoming renowned for revitalising or improving new recruits, with an overall strike rate of 21% in both codes, while his record on the Flat this season with stable debutants is 24%. Latin, who makes his first start for Owen in the Wolverhampton Family Fun Raceday 10th August Handicap (20:12), looks an intriguing runner with that in mind.

He remains a maiden, but he had some fairly useful form when trained by Aidan O’Brien and Dennis Hogan in Ireland. Some of his efforts read well in the context of this race, having hit the frame and gone closer in some stronger races, and he could be very well treated starting out in Britain from a lowly mark of 52. Latin doesn’t wear any headgear or a tongue tie like he usually has done in the past, but a change of scenery could spark him back into life, and he’s fully effective on the all-weather. Owen remains among the winners and, on the pick of his efforts, he should be too good for these rivals.