Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Fact To File adds fascinating dimension to Champion Chase

Two impressive winners at the latest Cheltenham Festival clash in an intriguing renewal of the Punchestown Champion Chase (18:00) on the opening day of the meeting.

Ordinarily you would expect a wide-margin winner of the Champion Chase at Cheltenham to start as a red-hot favourite for the Punchestown equivalent, but that's not the case this year with Marine Nationale playing second fiddle in the market to Ryanair Chase winner Fact To File.

There are a couple of reasons for that. Firstly, Marine Nationale's 18-length success over Jonbon doesn't tell anything like the full story as the runner-up effectively lost all chance when belting five out, while Quilixios was still in with a chance, though most likely set for second, when he fell at the final fence.

That was a career-best performance from Marine Nationale and earned him a Timeform rating of 167, but Fact To File ran to an even higher level and earned a rating of 173 when slamming his rivals by nine lengths in the Ryanair Chase the following afternoon - and he was full value for every length.

Fact To File had twice shaped as if his stamina was stretched when placed behind Galopin des Champs in the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup over three miles, and he relished the drop in trip to an extended two and a half miles at Cheltenham.

Clearly, the big question is whether Fact To File can cope with another sharp drop in trip to an extended two miles on a sound surface, but the way he went through the Ryanair Chase would offer encouragement.

Timeform's reporter issued the K and J in-running symbols to Fact To File to denote he travelled notably strongly and jumped very well, and those attributes are good ones to have on side in a two-miler.