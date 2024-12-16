Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Patrick Mullins has first ride at Catterick Patrick Mullins is heading to Catterick for his first ever ride at the track in the AJA Membership Includes Insurance Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (12:20) on Tuesday. It looks an interesting race for the grade, too, with several in-form horses set to take part, including the mount of Mullins, the Ryan Potter-trained ITHAKA.

He signalled a return to form on his previous start and deservedly took advantage of a falling mark at Market Rasen earlier this month, racing in touch and asked to take closer order four from home, produced to lead early in the straight and just kept up to his work in the closing stages. Admittedly, that wasn’t a deep race, but Ithaka was comfortably on top at the line, and it is worth noting that he’s been successful from higher marks in the past, too. A subsequent 5lb rise in the weights should be manageable and the assistance of Mullins, one of the best amateur jockeys around, can only help his cause. Interesting, Mullins can boast a 58% strike rate when having just one ride at a meeting over hurdles.

In-form Volenti well in under a penalty VOLENTI has raised his game since joining Ben Haslam earlier this year, and he has taken particularly well to Newcastle, so he will remain of interest in the Win £1m With BetMGM’s Golden Goals Handicap (16:30).

His form figures at Newcastle read 32121, with both of his wins coming over this course and distance, including on his latest start last week. Volenti had bumped into a very well treated rival who returned to form back on the all-weather on his previous start and confirmed himself a horse on the up by quickly resuming winning ways. That was a career-best effort, and he did well to reel in a filly at the top of her game, produced to lead well inside the final furlong and that pair also pulled clear of the remainder. That looks solid form for the grade, while the timefigure he recorded adds further substance, so he looks very interesting turned out under a 5lb penalty kept to this venue, a track which clearly suits his run style well.

Craig Lidster in excellent form at present On Timeform’s scale, there isn’t a Flat trainer in the country at this time in better form than Craig Lidster, and he has some interesting runners at Newcastle on Tuesday evening. His strongest chance may come with LONGHAIRED GENERAL in the Weekly Free Bets With BetMGM Extra Restricted Maiden Stakes (17:00).

He has raced solely on turf so far, but has some fairly useful form to his name, making his debut in a race won by a now-smart performer and also bumping into Lead Artist on his next start at York. Longhaired General also finished runner-up to a couple of useful sorts on his next two starts at Thirsk, and had excuses when beaten at short odds at Redcar when last seen in July. That was run on good to firm ground and he was found to be lame after the race having led until over a furlong out. Longhaired General has been freshened up since and sets a healthy standard on form on his return, while he also represents a trainer that is in top form.