Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Sam Twiston-Davies hoping to add to Hereford haul Since the start of the 2019/20 season no jockey has had more winners at Hereford than Sam Twiston-Davies whose tally of 29 puts him four clear of Harry Skelton. Those 29 winners for Twiston-Davies have come at a strike rate of 23% and that compares well to his overall record in that period of 15%. He'll be hoping to add to his tally on Tuesday as he has five rides and some strong chances among them, notably Superbolt in the two-mile-and-five-furlong handicap chase (14:25). Superbolt shaped promisingly when running on strongly under 7 lb claimer Charlie Bell in an amateur jockeys' handicap at Ludlow on his chasing debut last month, pulling well clear of the third without quite being able to get on terms with the progressive winner. Superbolt should benefit from that experience. Twiston-Davies is a notable booking for Ballynaheer in the 25-furlong handicap chase (13:50). Ballynaheer has shaped well under patient rides on his two starts over fences and looks capable of better, particularly under Twiston-Davies who is noted for his pro-active style in the saddle.

Harry Derham excels with stable debutants A four-runner juvenile hurdle generally wouldn't be of much interest but there's an intriguing contest at Hereford (13:15) on Tuesday. The first notable aspect is that Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, of Il Est Francais fame, bring over Midnight Exit from France and have enlisted the services of promising Irish rider Michael O'Sullivan. Midnight Exit was disappointing at Auteuil last month but had made a winning debut at Clairefontaine in June when partnered by O'Sullivan and sets a good standard on that form. There's a notable newcomer, though, in Matwana, a once-raced maiden in France from a successful family. Matwana is a sibling to four black-type performers, most notably the Group 3-winning sprinter Batwan, and she was placed for Christopher Head on her only start in a seven-and-a-half-furlong maiden at Deauville in January. After failing to make the track during her time with David Menuisier, she was sold for 60,000 guineas to go jumping with Harry Derham. She's out of a five-furlong listed winner, Matwan, so the speed in her pedigree raises an obvious concern about whether she'll have enough stamina to excel in the jumps game, but she's certainly in good hands. Since the start of this season, Derham's record with stable debutants reads six winners from 13 representatives at a strike rate of 46%.

Cheltenham Festival winner back in action It may be a low-key day of racing but the return of a Cheltenham Festival winner adds a bit of glamour to proceedings at Fairyhouse. Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Stellar Story makes his chasing debut in the two-and-a-half-mile beginners' event (13:42). He's the only runner in the line-up lacking a recent run and is returning over a trip shy of his best, but he's understandably going to start a short price given the smart form he showed over hurdles. He's a 20/1 shot for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and connections will be hoping he can press those claims with a fluent display.

Tip of the Day Superbolt - 14:25 Hereford Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Superbolt caught the eye when running on strongly in second on his chasing debut at Ludlow last month and is entitled to be sharper with that experience under his belt. Superbolt never looked like overhauling the favourite, who had scored impressively on his chasing debut, but he proved strong up the run-in and pulled nine and a half lengths clear of the third. He's edged up 3 lb in the weights but still looks ahead of his mark, especially with the potential of more to come from this lightly-raced four-year-old after only two starts for the Nigel Twiston-Davies stable.