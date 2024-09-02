Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Note Ed Dunlop's well-bred colt at Southwell Since switching the surface from Fibresand to Tapeta, Southwell are beginning to attract plenty more well-bred horses from the big Newmarket yards, but you will struggle to find a better bred one than the Ed Dunlop-trained Don Simon on Tuesday, who goes in the mile and a half maiden (16:15). He is the fourth foal out of the same connections' high-class, multiple Group 1 winner Snow Fairy – who notably won the Oaks and Irish Champion Stakes – and actually ran at Southwell on his previous start, too. Don Simon has been tight enough in the betting in two starts which have come nine months apart, and he left the impression he'd come on for the run on his recent return over 11 furlongs, while also shaping as though he is ready for further. The step up to a mile and a half will suit now with that in mind and that form is working out well, so he remains one to be interested in with further improvement almost certain.

Rare Southwell runner for bin Suroor Saeed bin Suroor doesn’t have the numbers he once had, only having 105 runners last year, while he has only had 44 at the time of writing this season, but is operating at an impressive 27% strike rate. He isn’t a frequent visitor to Southwell, either, in fact he’s only had eight runners at the track since 2018, with the last one coming towards the end of 2022. He does have a 33% strike rate at the track in the last five seasons, though, so Olympic Candle must merit respect in the mile handicap (17:25). He was two from three last season and has shown improved form without winning so far this year, producing a career-best effort faced with less-testing ground when runner-up at Beverley last month, beaten only by one who was capitalising on a sliding mark and has run well since. Olympic Candle pulled clear of the remainder and he still looks fairly treated following a 3 lb rise, while he also won on his sole start on an artificial surface at Kempton last year.

10-year-old expected to break his maiden Willie Mullins is set to saddle his first runner at Gowran on the Flat since 2022 on Tuesday and 10-year-old Winter Fog has an excellent chance of opening his account on the level in the mile and three-quarter maiden (17:35). He is a smart hurdler, his last win in that sphere coming in the Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary in July, and he shaped particularly well on his belated Flat debut when runner-up over two miles at Tramore 19 days ago. Winter Fog possibly paid for making a big move into contention on that occasion, making good headway out wide early on the final circuit, and having nothing left to give when headed two furlongs out. This slightly shorter trip will suit and he makes plenty of appeal now under a professional jockey.

Tip of the Day Tiger Beetle – 17:15 Goodwood Flag: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Tiger Beetle ran his best race of the year to resume winning ways at Haydock in July, appreciating a drop into a lesser handicap and also seemingly helped by the refitting of a tongue tie. That was also his first success on turf, and he did it in good style, always travelling well and coming through with a strong run in the closing stages to comfortably beat a next-time-out winner. Tiger Beetle also shaped better than the bare result when hitting the frame at Nottingham last time, too, slipping around four furlongs out but getting back into the race well and arguably should have finished closer. A strong pace looks likely, which will suit, and he remains on a good mark.