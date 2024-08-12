Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest Bin Suroor sends two to Hamilton In the last 10 years, Saeed bin Suroor has had just 11 runners at Hamilton, so it is noteworthy that he is sending two horses up to the Scotland track on Tuesday evening. Historic City and Arctic Mountain will be bin Suroor’s first runners at Hamilton since 2022 and the former in particular has seemingly been well placed to open his account. He made his debut in May and has found just one rival too strong on his last two starts, each time beaten only a neck, and while he may not be the most straightforward, he sets a solid standard on form in this field, while the addition of cheekpieces (replacing a visor) may perk him up further in the 9-furlong maiden (18:30). Arctic Mountain (19:00) may have found the race coming too soon at York last time, on the retreat after setting a sound gallop when his saddle slipped and his jockey lost his irons and weight cloth soon after. He was disqualified afterwards, though his previous form is working out well, so he also has to be respected.

Doyle goes for just the one ride

Surprisingly, James Doyle has only had 16 rides at Lingfield this year, but his record is a good one at the track, currently operating at a 25% strike rate this season. He goes for just the one ride tomorrow where he will be aboard Serene Seraph in the seven furlong handicap (14:45) for his retained owners Wathnan Racing. She showed fairly useful form when opening her account at the third attempt in a heavy-ground novice event at Newbury last year, but ran poorly on her next start in listed company next time despite attracting plenty of support. Serene Seraph was too free on her return and handicap debut at Newmarket in May and hasn’t been seen since, but she is well drawn now making her all-weather debut, and it is interesting that Doyle, who will be on board her for the first time, goes for just that one ride.

Scott an in-form trainer to note

There isn’t a more in-form trainer at the minute on Timeform’s scale than George Scott and he has a particularly interesting runner at Lingfield in the shape of Golden Paradise, who goes in the fillies’ novice over five furlongs (15:15). She was the first two-year-old runner for the yard when she made a winning debut at Windsor back in April and she did so in taking fashion, too, proving pretty clued up and stretching clear in the style of a horse who is a lot better than her fairly modest pedigree suggests she should be. That form hasn’t really worked out, but the timefigure she recorded that day stands up well, and she should have plenty more to offer. Her absence since is a slight concern, but she represents a yard going along very nicely, and will also be at home over this sharp five furlongs.

Tip of the Day Circe – 15:45 Lingfield Flag: Horse In Focus

Circe is progressing well this season, finishing fourth in a race which worked out well at Southwell in April and then proving better than ever when gaining her first win in handicaps over a mile at Newbury last month. She got first run on the favourite that day, but she backed that effort up when shaping better than the bare result in a competitive race at Goodwood last time. Circe didn’t get a clear run through but stayed on well once in the clear, suggesting she’s still in top form, and she looks very interesting now taking on her elders for the first time moving up to a trip that may unlock further progress.