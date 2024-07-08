Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note for Tuesday's racing.

Three points of interest Buick a jockey to note at Pontefract William Buick has only had 28 rides at Pontefract in the last five seasons, recording nine wins at a strike rate of 32.14%, and his record at the Yorkshire track is even better when narrowing his rides down to just this season. Buick has had five rides at Pontefract this year, three of those winning, taking his strike rate this season to 60%, so all three of his intended rides on Tuesday command maximum respect. Choisya looks a solid contender in the listed Pipalong Stakes, but arguably his most intriguing ride comes on Coachello in the six-furlong handicap at 15:40.

Coachello had some near-smart form when trained in France and he landed back-to-back handicaps on the all-weather for Gordon Elliot last year, the latest of those coming from a BHA mark of 104 at Newcastle in December. He also shaped well on his debut for this yard in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, beaten just five lengths in first-time cheekpieces (retained), and he looks very interesting now in a lesser contest from a 2lb lower mark. Furthermore, this will be just the fifth time Buick has ridden for Mark Loughnane.

Taking The Reins | The Stewards Room #1

Tutty and Ryan have an excellent record together Gemma Tutty has made a fine start to her training career and she has an excellent record when acquiring the services of Rossa Ryan. Indeed, the pair have only ever teamed up three times, but that has resulted in two winners at a strike rate of 67%, and it automatically draws you attention to the claims of Bateman at Pontefract on Tuesday.

Bateman originally cost 110,000 guineas as a yearling and all three of his career starts have come for three different yards, so he seemingly hasn’t been the easiest to train, but he wasn’t totally disgraced on his debut for Tutty at Ripon last month. He was never on terms that day, held up in rear from early on and not at all knocked about. That came over six furlongs, but on pedigree, he should appreciate this step up to a mile now making his handicap debut. Interestingly, Bateman also holds an entry at Carlisle on Thursday, and could be the sort that connections have aspirations of recording a couple of quick wins with.

Download the Sporting Life App

Look out for Boughey debutant at Brighton The standard set by those with experience in the restricted maiden at Brighton on Tuesday evening isn’t an exacting one and, on paper, the George Boughey-trained debutant, Iffraaj Power, makes a fair amount of appeal.

Iffraaj Power is bred to be useful and is related to several winners, most notably his full-sister Powerful Breeze, who made a winning debut over seven furlongs at Newmarket as a two-year-old. She went on to win the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster on her next start and was only beaten a head in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile on her final start, retiring with a Timeform rating of 110p. Boughey also does well with juveniles making their debut at Brighton, with an overall strike rate of 20%, so in a race where not many stand out, it will be interesting to see how Iffraaj Power fares in the betting.

Timeform Tip of the Day Marching Mac – 19:55 Brighton Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Marching Mac started at big prices and didn’t show anything better than modest form on his first three starts, but he had seemingly been brought along gradually, and duly showed improved form when runner-up on his handicap debut over seven furlongs at this course in May. He didn’t build on that effort as expected at Wetherby last time, but he did shape better than the bare result, his early exuberance taking its toll in the latter stages. The drop to six furlongs should suit him now and, based on his previous performance at this course, he is well up to winning a race of this nature from his current mark.