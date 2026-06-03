Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

All over in the blink of an Eye?

Pearl Eye has caught the er...eye of many of late, including the Timeform race reporters who pointed out after his last run at Ayr: "couldn't justify favouritism but did shape encouragingly for the second time in as many starts for the yard and it's surely just a matter of time before he exploits this sort of mark” With Paul Mulrennan booked to ride the six-year-old for the first time in the Weatherbys Global Stallions Handicap (15:21), and the return of cheekpieces, all looks set for a big run. Indeed, five of the horse’s seven wins have come in headgear (four in cheekpieces, one in blinkers) and this stiff finish should prove ideal for an adaptable sort who counts Beverley and Pontefract amongst his winning venues. From a handicapping point of view, he’s now 12 lb below his last win (March 2025), and the ground should be ideal as most of his victories have come on ground with some cut in. It all looks a bit too perfect, doesn’t it? The only obvious drawback might be a lack of pace which Timeform predict will be ‘weak’. Only Highland Olly, who should find it easier to dominate here than at York last time, is a habitual front-runner over this trip. But - 6 lb clear on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings - this looks Pearl Eye’s best opportunity for some time.

Fortune to favour the brave? Half an hour later in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Clyde Handicap (15:51), Matt Brocklebank is keen on Eternal Force for trainer William Haggas who has a 50% strike-rate with his older horses at the course. Not only is Matt a better tipster (Editor's Note: and person) than me, he’s also much braver, as I wouldn’t be hugely shocked to see any of the seven runners – who are split by just 8 lb on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings – prevail. Seventh on his reappearance in the Lincoln when last seen, Eternal Force is up against Botanical, a C&D winner who was ahead of him on Town Moor and was once second in the John Smith’s Cup off 4 lb higher, as well as two Horses In Focus (Theoryofeverything and Altareq) who both appear on winnable marks. Al Mubhir (Australia) and Diego Ventura (France) have had just one run in tough company since emigrating here, while Two B Tanned has never ventured further than Ayr since joining Jule Camacho from George Scott but has won half of her 12 starts since moving to Norton in North Yorkshire.