Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Balding has solid record at Beverley Andrew Balding doesn’t send many horses to Beverley, but you take notice when he does, with two of his five runners at the track winning last year, and his overall strike rate of 33% is a positive one. He sends one runner on Thursday and that is Cape Fear in the Book Attraction Restaurant Online Restricted Maiden Stakes (13:52). He started a biggish price and was too green to do himself justice on his sole start over a mile at Brighton towards the end of last year, but he’s bred to be useful, and showed more on his recent return at Bath.

With the stamina in his pedigree, it was no surprise to see him better suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter, not doing much wrong just unable to live with the two market leaders in the closing stages. Cape Fear is entitled to strip fitter for that first run for six months and, provided none of the newcomers are above average, this looks a winnable race.

Yazin looks a smart prospect Only three runners are set to go to post for the Southwell Cardinal Conditions Stakes (16:57), worth over £15,000 to the winner, but all three have very interesting profiles, and none can be ruled out. However, the John & Thady Gosden-trained Yazin made marked progress in three starts last season, and looks just the type to develop into a smart performer this season.

He’s from a good Shadwell family and showed the benefit of his debut run (worked out well) when opening his account in good style at Redcar, catching the eye with how he travelled and put the race to bed in the final 100 yards, winning cosily. Yazin took another step forward when following up under a penalty in a strong, big-field novice at Newmarket on his final start, proving strong at the finish having again travelled powerfully. That form is proving strong and this exciting colt should have even more to offer this year, particularly now moving up to a mile. His entry in the Dante suggests he’s been showing the right signs at home and he looks the one to beat.

‘Horse In Focus’ Claim du Brizais ready to win Dan and Harry Skelton are the leading trainer and rider at Warwick over the last five seasons and Claim du Brizais looks primed to give them further success in the Saumur Cup Handicap Chase (17:02).

She’s a winner in both bumpers and over hurdles and, while success in this sphere has so far evaded her, she has shown more than enough to suggests she’s up to winning from this sort of mark. Claim du Brizais hasn’t been knocked about so far over fences, often leaving the impression she’s capable of better, especially on her latest effort over this course and distance, beaten only three lengths but at no stage feeling the whip. There’s an underlying feeling she’s capable of better and is one to persevere with.