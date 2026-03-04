Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Is This For Real given a workable mark The Safer Gambling At CopyBet Handicap Hurdle (15:15) looks a competitive race for the grade, but the Fergal O’Brien-trained Is This For Real arrives on an upward curve, and is potentially well treated for his handicap debut.

He was picked up for £80,000 after winning his sole outing in points and showed fairly useful form when winning a typically good bumper at Kelso last season, deserving extra credit on that occasion for overcoming an unfavourable position in a sprint finish. Is This For Real has improved with each run over hurdles this campaign, too, shaping like one who was in need of the run on his return, looking sharper at Taunton but let down by his jumping before opening his account in this sphere at Newcastle in January. His jumping was much more polished there, going with plenty of enthusiasm and pressing on early in the straight, moving clear between three and two out and only closed down on the run-in. The timefigure was good and Is This For Real had more in hand than the official margin suggests, so an opening mark of 116 looks perfectly fair, especially with the prospect of even more to come.

Ballymackie can continue on upward curve Ballymackie showed promise over fences for Laura Morgan, but he’s taken his form to a new level since joining Olly Murphy, and he looks the one to beat in the Women Investors Network Handicap Chase (16:15).

He was backed as though defeat was out of the question on his first start for the yard at Leicester on Boxing Day and his supporters never really had to worry, making rapid headway after an untidy leap three out and soon in control from there. That form worked out quite well, and he had no problem defying an 8lb rise when following up at Ayr last month, this time jumping boldly and again winning with plenty in hand. The handicapper has reacted with another 7lb rise, but he’s clearly a chaser very much on the up, and has again been well placed. He still has the Timeform small p attached to his rating, denoting he’s open to further improvement, and he is hard to oppose in his hat-trick attempt.

Oaks Soldier caught the eye last time Oaks Soldier has caught the eye on more than one occasion and remains a horse to be positive about from his current mark in the Easyfix Equine Handicap Hurdle (16:38) at Thurles.

He raced in maiden or novice company on his first four starts, shaping with clear promise in the first three before seemingly not so well suited by more forceful riding tactics at Limerick two starts back. Oaks Soldier wasn’t so well fancied for his handicap debut over an extended two miles at this track last time, but he left the impression he should have finished closer, shuffled back after jumping four out and losing his racing position at a crucial stage – he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result. He rallied well in the closing stages, though, shaping like a horse who is on a good mark, and this longer trip has the potential to unlock further improvement. A conditional rider takes over from a lady amateur now and he’s well worth another chance in what looks an open race.