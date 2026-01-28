Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

More to come from Maskatto on handicap debut

Across the all-weather cards at Chelmsford and Lingfield on Thursday, Maskatto is the only handicap runner who has the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected. Maskatto proved largely progressive in seven-furlong maidens/novices last year, despite leaving the impression that he would benefit from stepping up in trip. He certainly has plenty of stamina in his pedigree being by Derby winner Masar out of a mile-and-a-half winner, and he unsurprisingly benefited from stepping up to a mile at Lingfield last time. Indeed, Maskatto needed every yard of the trip to reel in the front runner close home, though it should be noted the pair were well clear of the remainder. Maskatto tackles the same course and distance (13:50) on his handicap debut and appears fairly treated as he comes out narrowly top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

King's Hand can reverse course-and-distance form

The thriving Tommy's Promise is bidding to complete a five-timer in the mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Lingfield (15:20) on Thursday - over the same course and distance as for his last three victories. However, one of his old rivals, King's Hand, could be the one to put a stop to the winning sequence. Whereas the prominently-ridden Tommy's Promise was well positioned in a stop-start affair last time, King's Hand found himself further back than ideal and could never get into a challenging position. The way King's Hand kept to his task in the straight was encouraging, however, and he can have that effort marked up. King's Hand had disappointed on a few occasions after posting a promising performance on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton in October, but he got back on the right track at Lingfield last time and meets the winner on 5 lb better terms here. King's Hand comes out with a 2 lb advantage on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and can build on his recent promise.

Where Are You Now has Horse In Focus Flag

Where Are You Now is one of only a handful of runners on Thursday with the Horse In Focus Flag, which is awarded by Timeform's reporters to those deemed likely to be of firm interest next time. He was well beaten on all three starts in maiden hurdles but proved much more competitive on his handicap debut at Punchestown where he was only denied by a head. That was a marked improvement on his previous efforts and he looked unlucky not to win given a momentum-halting error at the second last cost him more ground than he was beaten. He only just missed out after rallying well up the run-in and remains likely to carry on improving, especially as this step up in trip promises to suit in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle (15:25) at Thurles.