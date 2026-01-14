Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Golan Loop likely to carry on progressing in staying chases

Point winner Golan Loop is bred to stay well and has duly shown improved form since going chasing over longer trips. Golan Loop was a wide-margin winner on his final start over hurdles at Ffos Las in May, but that was a modest contest and he ran to a higher level on Timeform's ratings when runner-up on his chasing debut at Southwell in November. Golan Loop saw the longer trip out well on his first crack at three miles at Southwell, and his stamina was again evident when he took another step forward on Timeform's figures to score at Hereford. That was not a strong race and Golan Loop was only workmanlike in justifying his status as evens favourite, but he showed a likeable attitude and kept on strongly to win by four and a half lengths, offering hope he can do even better in staying chases. He still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected, and he still narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the opening handicap chase (12:07) at Wincanton despite going up 6 lb for his win at Hereford.

Improving Fat Harry hasn't reached his limit over fences

Fat Harry failed to win over hurdles but he has quickly made up into a much better chaser and looks likely to carry on improving for a while yet. He won his first two starts over fences at Sedgefield and Newcastle, and he probably would have completed the hat-trick at Haydock last time had he not blundered at the final fence when narrowly in front and looking in control. That loss of momentum cost Fat Harry more ground than the three-quarters of a length he was ultimately beaten after rallying well up the run-in and earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. He's 6 lb higher in the weights than last time but still looks well treated and comes out with a 5 lb edge over some admittedly improving rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the two-and-a-half-mile novice handicap chase (12:50) at Newcastle, back over the same course and distance as for his last success.

Flicka's Girl caught the eye at Chelmsford last time

Flicka's Girl had been struggling to make an impact in handicaps but shaped well when fourth at Chelmsford last week on her first start in classified company, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag. Flicka's Girl travelled better than most but was denied a run early in the straight and forced to switch to launch her challenge. That left her with plenty to do, but she finished strongly when in the clear and did well get to within a length and three-quarters of the winner. That effort was over six furlongs, but Flicka's Girl won a handicap over five furlongs at Wolverhampton in August so should cope with the drop back in trip here, and she looks to have been found a good opportunity to build on her encouraging effort last time. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the five-furlong classified stakes (20:00) at Chelmsford by 4 lb based on last year's form.