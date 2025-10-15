Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Joycean Way can gain reward for consistency

Joycean Way is still searching for a first win but he's certainly been knocking on the door of late and has finished runner-up on four of his last five starts. What's more, he was beaten a length or less on those four occasions. He lost out by a neck last time, over the same course and distance he tackles on Thursday in the mile handicap at Brighton (15:30), but was arguably unlucky not to gain that elusive victory given how the race developed. Joycean Way charted a wide passage into the straight which was in sharp contrast to the winner - arriving on the back of a win two days earlier - who appeared to benefit from a ground-saving ride towards the inside. That was just about Joycean Way's best effort yet on Timeform's ratings, but he's run to a similar level on four of his last five starts and deserves credit for his consistency. He narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and looks up to defying his current mark.

Get your copy of Timeform Horses To Follow

A Pint of Bear is clear on ratings

A Pint of Bear is another runner at Brighton looking to register an elusive success as his losing run comprises 20 starts and stretches back to June of last year. However, he looks to have been found a good opportunity to snap the losing sequence in the seven-furlong handicap (16:40). He hadn't shown much on his first three starts this season but bounced back to form over this course and distance nine days ago, losing out by the narrowest margin but pulling two and a quarter lengths clear of the third. A Pint of Bear had fallen a long way in the weights prior to that effort and was running off a mark 13 lb below the one he defied at this venue last season. He's actually able to run here off 2 lb lower than last time, so he has clear claims on these terms and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 7 lb.

Read: Graeme North's timefigure analysis

Drop in trip to suit Gavin at Ffos Las

When one thinks of jumps racing at Ffos Las it's easy to imagine a slog in the mud that places plenty of emphasis on stamina. However, sound underfoot conditions on Wednesday should mean that speed is tested more than stamina, and that is likely to suit Gavin in the handicap hurdle (15:50) run over just shy of two miles. Gavin has underperformed the last twice, but on both occasions he had his stamina stretched by trips around two and a quarter miles. Timeform's reporter noted last time that he's 'better at a bare two miles' so the drop in trip at Ffos Las ought to suit. There's certainly no doubting his effectiveness around here as he registered his third course-and-distance victory when successful on his reappearance in May, while he was a creditable second the following month on his only subsequent start at Ffos Las. Champion jockey Sean Bowen has been aboard for all three of Gavin's wins over course and distance and is back in the saddle on Wednesday. His booking has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag and represents a further positive for a horse who seemingly has plenty in his favour.