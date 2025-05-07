Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

More Dee Stakes domination from O'Brien?

Aidan O'Brien enhanced his superb record at Chester's May Festival with a big-race double on the opening day of the meeting, sending out Minnie Hauk to win the Cheshire Oaks and Lambourn to land the Chester Vase, and he looks capable of extending his domination of the Dee Stakes on Thursday. O'Brien has won the Dee Stakes (14:35) 11 times, including, remarkably, nine of the last 12 editions. He has two contenders this time in Isambard Brunel, ridden by William Buick, and Mount Kilimanjaro, the mount of Coolmore number one Ryan Moore who has an incredible 60% strike rate (26 winners from 43 rides) when teaming up with O'Brien at Chester since the start of 2015. Mount Kilimanjaro was turned over at a very short price on his return at Dundalk in March but he was O'Brien's first runner of the year in Ireland - he hadn't had a runner in Britain either - so it's possible that the outing was badly needed. His profile going into the Dundalk race was certainly a positive one as he showed run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures during his juvenile campaign and signed off for the season with an excellent second to stablemate Twain in the Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud. That form sets a tall standard for his rivals to aim at - if not quite providing a mountain to climb - and places Mount Kilimanjaro 8 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Lady Chartwell all-weather form has been given a boost

Lady Chartwell was undeniably disappointing when trailing home last of five, beaten nearly 30 lengths, at Newmarket's Craven meeting, but the rain-softened ground provides an obvious excuse for the tame display. It would, therefore, be little surprise were she to bounce back to form on the all-weather on Thursday in the mile-and-a-quarter handicap (19:55) at Chelmsford, over the same course and distance she was so impressive in March. Lady Chartwell had shown promise in three starts as a juvenile but stepped up markedly on those efforts to make a winning handicap debut on her reappearance at Chelmsford, finding plenty in the home straight to register a decisive length-and-a-quarter success with the runner-up, Lightening Mann, three and a quarter lengths clear of the third. Lady Chartwell may have failed to back up that taking display, but the form has been given a boost by the runner-up who was a beaten favourite on his next start but then dug deep to win a Newmarket handicap on 1000 Guineas day. Lady Chartwell had readily mastered that subsequent winner so looks one to be interested in back at the scene of that success.

Queen Sansa looks likely to improve on handicap debut

Stuart Williams has operated at a strike rate of 10.5% in British Flat races since the start of 2020 but that increases to a noteworthy 16.1% with his handicap debutants in that timeframe. With that in mind, Queen Sansa is an interesting runner stepping up markedly in trip on her handicap debut in the mile-and-a-quarter event (15:25). Queen Sansa didn't make a significant impact in three starts in maidens/ novices, but she was beaten only three and a quarters lengths when a running-on seventh at Wolverhampton last time, offering more encouragement than previously. Queen Sansa was kept to trips around seven furlongs for her first three starts, but there's stamina in her pedigree as she's by top-class mile-and-a-quarter performer Almanzor out of a mile winner who produced her best effort when runner-up on her only attempt at nine furlongs. She should appreciate the stiffer test of stamina on her handicap debut and, in good hands with Williams, she has the Timeform 'small p' to show that she's considered a likely improver.