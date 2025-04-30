Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

British success on day 3 of Punchestown? A feature of Punchestown’s Thursday card is the number of British-trained representatives, with a total of 21 runners spread across all the races with the exception of the La Touche Cup over the banks. Whether that will translate to success for any of them is another matter in some very competitive races, though Gary & Josh Moore’s El Cairos heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the concluding bumper (18:35) after his fifth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. But the race with the greatest number of raiders is the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle (16:15), a listed contest over just short of three miles, where British-trained runners account for six of the 25 runners (there are three reserves). They include Doddiethegreat and Jeriko du Reponet who provided Nicky Henderson with a one-two in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham where James Owen’s One Big Bang wasn’t too far behind them in fifth and is now partnered by recently crowned champion Sean Bowen. Bill Joyce and Stoner’s Choice represent the O’Neill stable and Fergal O’Brien respectively, but the one who could be taking the prize back across the Irish Sea is Harry Fry’s Beat The Bat.

He still has few miles on the clock for a seven-year-old, having been off for the best part of a year when returning with a second at Haydock on his handicap debut in November. But he ran his best race this season when stepped up in trip for the Coral Cup at Cheltenham last time when not only looking suited by the longer distance but, if anything, shaping as though he’ll stay further still in finishing fourth behind Jimmy du Seuil. That proves he can handle a big-field scenario such as this and there’s a good handicap to be won with him. It’s also worth noting his trainer has already won this race with Minella Awards in 2017.

Majborough can make it ten in a row for Mullins in Barberstown Castle If any race at the Punchestown Festival demonstrates Willie Mullins’ dominance at the meeting over the last decade or so, then it’s the Grade 1 two-mile novice chase run these days as the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (17:25). Successful for the first time with Barker in 2009, Mullins is bidding to win a tenth consecutive edition, and twelfth in all, this year with Majborough who will be a short price to add his name to the stable’s previous winners such as Un de Sceaux, Douvan, Chacun Pour Soi, Energumene and, last year, Il Etait Temps. Majborough is the clear form pick here but he was too in the Arkle at Cheltenham last time where he became the first odds-on shot to be turned over in the race since 1993. That was as a result of some sketchy jumping, with his worst mistake two out all but putting him on the floor. However, to his credit he rallied to just about nose in front before Jango Baie came late on the scene, relegating Majborough to third after he lost out to Only By Night by a short head for the runner-up spot.

Majborough faces Gavin Cromwell’s mare again here but will be very hard to beat if avoiding serious errors and can add a second Grade 1 over fences to the Irish Arkle he won with plenty in hand at Leopardstown in February. He’s looking to become just the second five-year-old to win this race after Le Roi Miguel who benefited from a generous weight allowance in those days when successful in 2003 for Paul Nicholls who is represented here by the Pendil winner Rubaud.

Read: John Gosden's record in the 2000 Guineas

Robcour set to dominate another Grade 1 staying hurdle Owners Robcour have managed to both the big staying prizes over hurdles at Cheltenham and Aintree this spring but not with their best hurdler in the division, Teahupoo. However, he gets his chance in the Champion Stayers Hurdle (18:00) which he won last year from Asterion Forlonge and Home By The Lee who are also back again. Gordon Elliott likes to give him plenty of time between his races, and after being beaten by Lossiemouth in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle in December, Teahupoo was a short price to retain his Stayers’ Hurdle crown at Cheltenham last month. But despite running close to his best having led early in the straight, Teahupoo couldn’t match the turn of foot of his owners’ other runner Bob Olinger, trained by Henry de Bromhead, and was beaten a length and a half into second whilst pulling clear of the rest. While Teahupoo doesn’t face Bob Olinger again here, Robcour are double-handed again with Bob Olinger’s stablemate Hiddenvalley Lake bidding to follow up his 12/1 success in the Liverpool Hurdle last time when proving better than ever.

That leaves just 2 lb between them on Timeform ratings, but Teahupoo remains the one to beat. The mare Jetara wasn’t far behind Hiddenvalley Lake in third at Aintree and may prove best of the remainder for Jessica Harrington who has won this previously with a couple of Jetara’s relatives Jezki and Jetson.