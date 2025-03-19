Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Derham an in-form trainer to follow at Chepstow Harry Derham can boast an overall strike rate of 29% at Chepstow, while he is operating at a 33% strike rate this month, so he has his string in top form at present – he has the Hot Trainer Flag as a result. Therefore, SERGEANT FURY, his sole runner at Chepstow on Thursday, needs considering in the Don & Low Champions Cup Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (16:40).

He was purchased for £38,000 after winning his sole outing in points and he showed plenty to work on when starting 13/8 on his Rules debut in a bumper at Wincanton in November. Sergeant Fury also shaped with promise on his hurdling debut over two miles at Southwell soon after, leaving the impression he would have been suited by a stiffer test of stamina, and he eventually built on that promise on his handicap debut at Doncaster earlier this month. He was suited by the step up to two and a half miles after 11 weeks off, travelling well on the whole but left behind by the winner on the run-in and losing second in the final 50 yards. That run should have put an edge on him and, in a race where he has more upside than most, he seems sure to be competitive again.

Fentiman continues to go from strength to strength Warren Fentiman is in the hunt to be crowned Champion Apprentice Jockey this all-weather season – he’s eight winners behind Jack Doughty at the time of writing – and he has an excellent ride on REGINALD CHARLES at Newcastle in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Apprentices Handicap (17:00).

He rode this horse to success on what was his first start for Geoff Oldroyd in a seven-furlong handicap at Southwell in January, landing a gamble in the process to take advantage of a career-low mark. Reginald Charles had been running over a mile and a quarter when last seen for Bryan Smart, but he had no problem back at a shorter trip, taking a strong hold from off the pace and also overcoming some trouble in-running early in the straight. Once switched out for a run, he hung to his left towards the far rail but found plenty to lead inside the final furlong, and was just pushed out to the line to beat a next-time-out winner. Reginald Charles was once rated as high as 74, so a subsequent 3lb rise, which leaves him on a mark of 56, looks very attractive, and he looks a big player on the back of that effort, especially as he’s been given plenty of time to get over that effort after an absence.

Buzz Box going for a course and distance hat-trick The BetUK: It’s Where The UK Bets Handicap (19:00) is a competitive event but it is one where BUZZ BOX is expected to keep his winning run going.

He’s a regular at this venue, opening his account over six furlongs in a minor event at the beginning of last year, and largely holding his form well afterwards without winning. Buzz Box got back on the up when resuming winning ways over this course and distance at the end of January and he progressed further, proving better than ever when following up in similar fashion 16 days ago. He shrugged off a 6lb rise in the manner of a progressive sprinter that day, starting to make headway over a furlong out and produced to lead soon after, keeping on well in the latter stages, always holding the runner-up, who won next time. Another 6lb rise in the weights, pitched into a stronger handicap, makes life harder, but he is clearly thriving at present, and he’s landed a good draw in stall 8. This will be just the second time Hollie Doyle has ridden for Bryan Smart and he’s taken to progress further to complete a hat-trick.