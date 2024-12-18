Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Thursday.

Three points of interest Crisford stable firing on all cylinders

Since the start of December no Flat stable that has had at least ten runners has posted a better run-to-form percentage than the Crisfords' 83.33%. The Crisfords have had five winners from 14 runners so far this month and had a further six finish in the frame to underline the yard's wellbeing. That good form, which is highlighted by Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag, is a positive for Don Pacifico in the second division of the six-furlong novice at Southwell (12:00). Don Pacifico shaped well when third on his debut at Wolverhampton last month as he was held up in a race run at a steady gallop but came home strongly in the straight. That promising effort earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and it's worth noting that the form has been given a boost by the runner-up, The Quiet Gent, winning at Kempton a couple of weeks ago. The longer straight at Southwell will suit Don Pacifico who should do even better when stepping up in trip.

Jacob returns on course specialist Issam

Daryl Jacob's final season in the saddle has been badly hampered by injury as a shoulder issue kept him on the sidelines until October and then, days after riding his 1000th winner aboard Ottizini at Ayr, he suffered a broken collarbone in a schooling accident at Henry de Bromhead's yard last month. Jacob is back in the saddle at Exeter and is aboard an old ally as he teams up with Issam in the extended two-and-a-quarter-mile handicap hurdle (14:30) they won last season. That victory, achieved with more in hand than the margin of a length and a quarter would imply, took Issam's record over course and distance to two from two, while he was runner-up over a shorter trip on his only other outing at Exeter. Issam unsurprisingly has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag given that positive record. He was disappointing at Newbury last time but had posted an encouraging performance when fourth in the Welsh Champion Hurdle on his reappearance, and he still looks fairly treated based on the form he showed when winning a competitive handicap hurdle at Wincanton on his final start last season.

Read: Andrew Asquith's Weekend View

Flags point to another Rae Guest winner before retirement

Rae Guest on Wednesday announced that he is to retire from training, but there's still time for the Newmarket veteran to add to his tally before rising star Jack Jones takes over at Chestnut Tree Stables from New Year's Day. Group 1-winning trainer Guest, whose best horses this century include Cheveley Park Stakes winner Serious Attitude and the prolific sprinter Mirza, has leading claims in the Confined Fillies' Restricted Novice (16:40) at Chelmsford with Sunlit Uplands who caught the eye of Timeform's reporter and also impressed on the sectional clock when runner-up over course and distance on debut in October. Sunlit Uplands finished with a flourish but started her challenge from further back than ideal and missed out by a short-head. Timeform's reporter noted that she shaped best, awarding her the Horse In Focus Flag, and sectional times back up that view as she earned a 13 lb upgrade which was comfortably the highest in the race. The Sectional Timing Flag highlights that she is better than the bare result of her debut effort would suggest, and it is anticipated that she'll improve her rating here.