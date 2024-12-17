Daryl Jacob on his return to action this week

I’m delighted to be returning to action at Exeter on Thursday.

When I first suffered my broken collarbone, I was determined to try and get back into action before Christmas and it’s a big relief to receive the all-clear having passed the medical tests on Tuesday.

I’d like to thank Dr Jerry Hill and Angus Robertson, my surgeon, plus the team at Oaksey House for all the tireless hours of rehab they put into me.

Obviously, it was frustrating to spend another spell on the sidelines but I’m just focusing on the season ahead now and can’t wait to get back into the swing of things.

I have some lovely rides to look forward to on both sides of the Irish Sea over the festive period and I can’t wait to be back among the winners, hopefully starting with Issam at Exeter.

There’s so much good racing coming up thick and fast in the next few days, so the timing of the return is perfect. I just hope for a bit of luck and a clear run through to the end of the campaign now.