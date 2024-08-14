Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest Crisfords two-year-olds dynamite at Beverley Since moving to a joint-training license, Simon & Ed Crisford have had only nine runners at Beverley, though they can boast an excellent 33% strike rate at the track. However, if you filter out just their two-year-old runners, that strike rate more than doubles to a remarkable 75% (three winners from four runners), so Nightbird, who goes in the juvenile fillies’ maiden (14:00) on Thursday, commands maximum respect.

She was a relatively expensive purchase, but didn’t show much on her debut at Goodwood in May, not seeming to get home over six furlongs, but she left that form well behind after 10 weeks off when beaten a neck at Nottingham earlier this month. Nightbird saw her race out much better dropped to the minimum trip and, likely to be sharper for that outing now, with more progress to come, she looks a big player.

Allonsy chasing a four-timer The Ralph Beckett-trained Allonsy is bred to excel over middle distances this season and she has done exactly that since being fitted with cheekpieces at the end of June.

She found the headgear aiding her concentration, finding plenty for pressure under more positive tactics to readily open her account, and she followed up with any amount in hand at Epsom next time. Allonsy didn’t need to improve to complete a hat-trick at Newmarket back against older fillies last time, but she still landed the odds in ready fashion for the second start running and, likely to get an easy lead once again in this field, she’ll likely take plenty of catching in her bid for a four-timer.

Haggas enjoying a fine season at Salisbury William Haggas has had just 11 runners at Salisbury this season, but his strike rate of 36.36% highlights his excellent record at the track, and his sole runner on Thursday, Triumph of Peace, appears to have been well placed.

She was relatively easy to back on her debut and never really figured for all she wasn’t beaten too far, and that form is working out very well. It was encouraging to see her show more at Lingfield last time, something which was forewarned by the market, and she was beaten far by a couple of other well-bred types from big yards. The return to seven furlongs will very much suit her and this doesn’t look the strongest race of its type.

Opal Storm defied odds of 66/1 when opening her account in a five-furlong handicap at Carlisle last year for Chris Fairhurst and she has proved very consistent since moving yards this season. She was unlucky not to push the reopposing Refuge closer when runner-up over this course and distance three weeks ago, that one drifting into her path as she was mounting a serious challenge, and unable to recover after switching for a run. Opal Storm is better off at the weights with that rival now and, given she remains less exposed than most she’ll meet at this level, she remains a horse to be firmly interested in.