Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

West Hill Verde sets a tall standard West Hill Verde remains a maiden, but the Ascot Racecourse Supports Horse Rangers Hampton Maiden Hurdle (13:55) at Ascot looks an excellent opportunity for him to open his account.

He was proving consistent in maiden company, but he took a big leap forward when finishing third in the Grade 2 Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso last month, and he deserves extra credit for finishing placed considering the circumstances. West Hill Verde was a little keener than ideal under a patient ride, and he was forced to race widest of all. He was making good headway when making a bad mistake four from home, resulting in him dropping to the back of the field. He moved back into contention on the home turn and it is to his testament that he only began to tire at the final flight. That was a massive effort and, now back in calmer waters, he must have an excellent chance.

Flags point towards Harvey The William Hill NRMB On The Grand National Handicap (16:05) at Doncaster looks a useful contest, but Harvey has made a promising start for Ian Williams and Timeform Flags point in his direction.

He had some fairly useful form in France as a juvenile, highly tried after opening his account, taking his chance in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud where has was far from disgraced. It looked as though he was on a stiff enough mark on his British debut over a mile at Kempton, but those who finished in front of him have franked the form since, and he showed much more when placed over the same course and distance earlier this month. Harvey caught the eye on that occasion, doing well to finish as close as he did given he came from the rear of the field in a steadily-run race, finishing with a flourish. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result, and when delving further, his closing sectional also means his performance can be marked up. Harvey has the Sectional Flag also and, racing from the same mark, he looks well handicapped. A more truly-run race, which this promises to be, can only see him in a better light, too.

Well-bred Joyau Allen looks well treated on handicap debut The Barrie Wells Box4kids Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (16:15) at Ascot may not be the strongest race of its type, and it looks a good opportunity for the choicely-bred Joyau Allen to open his account.

He’s a brother to high-class Envoi Allen, a three-time Cheltenham Festival winner, who sadly lost his life after the Gold Cup earlier this month on what was a remarkable eighth start at the Festival. Joyau Allen doesn’t look like reaching such heights, but he’s still a horse with ability, as he showed when making a winning start in a bumper at Exeter in 2024. He’s seemingly a fragile sort, not seen for 21 months following his second start in bumpers, but he’s gradually improved as a hurdler this season. He ran his best race when finishing third over 19 furlongs at Taunton last time, still appearing to be learning on the job, and that form has received a couple of boosts since with the runner-up and fourth both winning next time. On that running, an opening mark of 101 looks appealing, and there’s the possibility of further progress now stepping up to around three miles for the first time.