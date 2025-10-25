Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Heather Honey should be suited by stiffer test

Heather Honey was unable to complete the four-timer on her return to action at Southwell a few weeks ago, but she gave a good account of herself to finish within a length of the winner in third, especially considering she was facing a much sharper test than she had previously. Heather Honey's three victories in the spring/summer had been achieved at trips just shy of three miles, but she dropped to an extended two and a half miles at Southwell, while a steady pace on quick ground ensured the emphasis was firmly on speed. Heather Honey didn't quite have the pace at Southwell when the dash for home commenced, but the opening race at Aintree (12:40), a conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle over nearly three miles and a furlong, should provide a more suitable test for this progressive mare. She's also likely to be spot on now with the benefit of that first start in four months under her belt.

Keighley claim a positive for class-dropping Brave Knight

It's early days in the career of Freddie Keighley but the young rider has created a positive impression and enjoyed a landmark moment on Friday when winning at Cheltenham aboard De Temps En Temps. The 22/1 victory was the rider's ninth in total and means his strike rate now stands at a highly creditable 20.5%, while backing each of his mounts to £1 level stakes would have returned a profit of £29.58. That Cheltenham success came without the benefit of his claim against the likes of Sean Bowen, Jack Kennedy and Harry Skelton, but Keighley is back competing against conditionals in the opening handicap hurdle (12:22) at Fontwell and, because of his inexperience, is able to claim 8 lb aboard boss Paul Nicholls' Brave Knight. Keighley's claim looks like an advantage for Brave Knight who drops in class having contested stronger handicaps of late. Brave Knight failed to beat a rival on his handicap hurdle debut in a competitive event at Market Rasen in July but fared better when third at Plumpton and then wasn't disgraced when down the field in a much stronger event than he need contest at Uttoxeter last time. That was a class 2 contest in which the top weight had a BHA rating of 139; now Brave Knight drops into class 4 company and is the highest-contender from a mark of 120. He could do with brushing up on his jumping but looks to have been found a good opportunity, particularly with Keighley taking off an extra 8 lb.

Timeform on the Futurity Trophy

Bucksy can ensure Venetia Williams is back with a bang

In a sure sign that winter is around the corner, Venetia Williams has her first jumps runner since May at Fontwell on Sunday. Williams is represented by Bucksy des Epeires in the two-mile-three-and-a-half-furlong handicap chase (14:05), and she boasts a notable record with handicap chasers returning from a layoff. Since the start of the 2020/21 season, Williams has had 49 winners in handicap chases with horses returning from a break of 150 days or longer. That's 20 more than any other trainer has managed with such types in that timeframe, while backing Williams' representatives to £1 stakes would have returned a profit of £55.84. Bucksy des Epeires is bidding to enhance his own positive record when fresh. He landed a Lingfield maiden hurdle on his return from more than a year off on his stable debut in 2023, and he also made a successful seasonal reappearance last November, winning at Ascot on his first start over fences. His campaign ended with a couple of disappointing efforts but, given his effectiveness fresh, it would be no surprise were he to quickly get back on the up.