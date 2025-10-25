William Hill Futurity analysis: David Johnson Timeform verdict

Timeform Lead Flat Analyst David Johnson with his take on Hawk Mountain's Doncaster win and Aidan O'Brien's Betfred Derby hand.

While the end of season Group Ones are designed to be deciders of the relative merit of the top horses in the here and now, the 2-y-o events in this category fulfil a second role, for we are all as eager to interpret what they mean for the future just as much as the present. The Dewhurst is usually the race that throws up the highest rated juvenile, and it’s odds on it will do so again, even if Gewan (Timeform rated 118) is on the lower end of the spectrum of typical winners of that contest. In terms of the future though, the Futurity Trophy (or Racing Post Trophy as it has also been known) comfortably leads the way in terms of producing future classic winners the following year. This century, seven Dewhurst winners have gone on to win a British classic, the five 2000 Guineas winners Rock of Gibraltar, Frankel, Dawn Approach, Churchill and Chaldean and two Derby winners in Sir Percy and City of Troy. By comparison, the Futurity has produced the winners of eleven British classics. They are St Leger winners Brian Boru and Kingston Hill, Derby winners High Chaparral, Motivator, Authorized and Auguste Rodin, 2000 Guineas winners Saxon Warrior, Magna Grecia and Kameko (in consecutive seasons in 2018/19/20) and Camelot who won both the 2000 Guineas and Derby in 2012.

Hawk Mountain beats Action to win the Futurity