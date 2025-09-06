Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Air Force One is still improving

Paddy Twomey has quickly established himself as one of the best Flat trainers in Ireland - he's operating at a remarkable 30% strike rate this season - so it's a real feather in the cap for Geoff Oldroyd that he's managed to improve Air Force One. Air Force One failed to kick on for Twomey after winning a maiden at Navan on his first start for the yard last year, but he's been progressing well for Oldroyd and gives the impression that there could still be better to come; indeed, he's the only runner in the five-and-a-half-furlong handicap (15:00) at York with the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected. Air Force One is also top rated and the only runner in the line-up with the Horse In Focus Flag, which is awarded by Timeform's reporters to those deemed likely to be of firm interest next time. Air Force One's eye-catching effort came over this course and distance at the Ebor Festival last month. He was unable to follow up his win in another big-field handicap at York a month earlier, but he showed even better form in defeat, picking his way through and finishing strongly when finally in the clear to miss out by only a head and half a length.

Gunship should be suited by drop in trip

Gunship failed to meet expectations in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot having been sent off the 13/2 third choice in the market, but he shaped much better than a finishing position of 15th would suggest. He certainly looked set to finish much closer when holding every chance a couple of furlongs out, but he was unable to sustain his challenge on his first attempt at a mile and a half and weakened. Gunship had been progressing well over a mile and a quarter prior to Royal Ascot so dropping back to that sort of trip at York (16:00) ought to be in his favour. He was a beaten favourite on his handicap debut at Sandown in April but ran well to finish third in a race that has proved a strong piece of form, and he then built on that promise to win at Newcastle the following month. That three-quarter-length success was achieved in cosy fashion from a subsequent winner and indicated Gunship had the potential to develop into a smart sort. Royal Ascot was a blip, but it was an excusable one on account of the trip and Gunship remains with the potential to do better faced with this sharper test. He has also been gelded and is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time in a bid to get him back on the up.

Almeraq well up to listed level

Almeraq makes the leap into listed company in the Garrowby Stakes (16:30) after only one start in a handicap, but such a move looks fully justified. Timeform's reporter described Almeraq's performance at Ayr as "about as impressive as it gets in a sprint handicap" and said the win was achieved "in the unmistakable style of a pattern-class performer". Given such glowing praise, the Horse In Focus Flag was unsurprisingly awarded. That five-length win over Badri - who won his next start, incidentally - has been rated as a smart performance and Almeraq heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Garrowby Stakes. He's also one of only two runners in the race with the 'small p', so he looks the one to beat despite the rise in class.