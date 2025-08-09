Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Quirky Dollar Value suited by Downpatrick

Dollar Value is a temperamental type - as denoted by the notorious Timeform squiggle - and has refused to race in the past, but he tends to give his running at Downpatrick where he has compiled a favourable record. Dollar Value has won four of his 11 starts at Downpatrick and finished placed on a further three occasions, and that effectiveness is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. Dollar Value bids to enhance his course record in the two-and-a-quarter mile conditions hurdle (14:47), a race he won in 2021 and in which he was placed in 2022 and 2024. He comes into this year's contest on the back of a disappointing display in a Roscommon claimer, where he was a beaten favourite having held an obvious chance at the weights, but it would be little surprise to see him bounce back at this venue and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 5 lb.

Read: Find out more about the Sporting Life Racing Club

Joycean Way has been catching the eye

Joycean Way is one of only three runners on Sunday with the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag, which is awarded to those who shaped so well that they are likely to be of firm interest next time. Interestingly, Joycean Way has received the Horse In Focus Flag the last twice, which underlines that he's been knocking on the door and looks ready to strike in the seven-furlong handicap (15:00) at Leicester on Sunday. Joycean Way hadn't been showing a lot and had been falling in the weights, but it was notable that Gary and Josh Moore booked Ryan Moore for a seven-furlong handicap at Yarmouth last month - the first time the leading jockey rode for his family's stable since the previous September. Joycean Way duly produced an improved display and shaped like the best horse at the weights, but he had to settle for second after meeting trouble at a crucial part of the contest. It was a similar story at Windsor last time where Joycean Way again enjoyed little luck, but he kept on promisingly after weaving his way through, backing up the positive impression he had created on his previous outing.

Read: David Ord on the fixture list

Class-dropping American Style handed timely form boost

American Style has been in excellent order this season, running well in some good-quality sprints, and he produced just about his best effort yet when runner-up in a valuable handicap at Newmarket's July meeting. American Style had no answer to the impressive surge that Prince of India produced to draw three and a quarter lengths clear, but he faced a tough task against a progressive sort who continued on his march to pattern company when posting a smart effort to win a strong-looking sprint handicap at the Shergar Cup meeting at Ascot on Saturday. American Style understandably came up short against Prince of India, but he beat his other 15 rivals so still looks well treated following a 2 lb rise. Timeform's reporter noted "he could find it liberating eased a little in grade" so he stands out dropping from class 2 to class 4 company in the six-furlong handicap (17:00) at Leicester.