Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note this Sunday.

Three points of interest

Tasmania a rare Curragh raider for Sir Mark Prescott

Back in the days when George Duffield was stable jockey, Sir Mark Prescott had big-race success at the Curragh with the likes of Alborada in the Pretty Polly Stakes and Danehurst in the Flying Five, both contests being Group 2 events at the time. While it has been some time since his last course winner, Prescott’s three runners at the track last season were his first at the Curragh for seven years. One of those was Tasmania, and while she finished only sixth behind Bluestocking in the Pretty Polly, she should get much more competitive now in the Group 3 Meadow Court Stakes (14:30). Tasmania’s run at the Curragh last year was her first for Prescott and turned out to be her only appearance in 2024. She came from France with smart form for Francis-Henri Graffard at three, winning at listed level and running her best race when third in the Prix de Diane. After pretty much exactly a year’s absence, Tasmania showed plenty to work on when second to progressive Godolphin filly Dancing Rain in the Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle last month, not given a hard time after keeping on from the rear. If that run has brought her back to somewhere near her best, Tasmania, who holds Group 1 entries again this year, is the one to beat at the head of the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Diego can make it eight for O’Brien in Minstrel Stakes

‘Hot Trainer’ Aidan O’Brien has won the Minstrel Stakes (15:40) seven times, most recently with dual winner Order of Australia in 2021 and 2022, and he has a good chance of winning the Group 2 again with Diego Velazquez who looks a cut above his rivals on the pick of his form. Admittedly, things haven’t gone his way yet this season as he was withdrawn on his intended reappearance in the Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown after getting upset in the stalls which meant he had to contest the Queen Anne Stakes without a prep run and finished well held at Royal Ascot. However, the flashy son of Frankel is a smart colt when on song as he showed when dropped back in trip at Leopardstown on his last couple of starts last year, winning the Meld Stakes by seven lengths and following up in the Solonaway Stakes when beating one of today’s rivals, Mutasarref, by a length and a half with plenty in hand. While Diego Velazquez ended up missing the Breeders’ Cup Mile at the end of last year, he holds several Group 1 entries again this season and will no doubt be back up in grade if successful here. He’s 5 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, so should be able to make the most of this drop in class. Finest View to complete four-timer at Stratford

Stratford stages a very good-quality handicap chase for the time of year over two miles and a furlong (15:13) which has attracted a field of nine. They include the 2023 winner Sir Tivo who is a three-time course-and-distance winner and dangerous to discount despite being one of the senior runners as he comes here in good heart, placed twice since winning at Cartmel in May. However, he may well find Alan King’s thriving mare Finest View a tough nut to crack given her current run of form. She is unbeaten in three starts this season, successful at Huntingdon and Bangor and then completing her hat-trick over today’s course and distance against fellow novices. She was one of three of the four runners out of the weights on that occasion, but only by 1 lb, and having been produced to lead at the last, overcame a peck to win by two and a quarter lengths from Black Hawk Eagle. Finest View earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for her latest win and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here. With further improvement to come and just a pound higher in the weights than last time, she should make a bold bid to complete the four-timer.