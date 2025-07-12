Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Tremolo's latest form is working out well

Tremolo showed run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures as a juvenile, signing off for the campaign with a win at Southwell, but he was disappointing on his first couple of outings in handicap company as a three-year-old. He got right back on track when successful at Kempton last time, however, and that performance looks even better than it did at the time. Tremolo was suited by how that race developed, picking his way through from off the strong pace, but he still deserves credit for beating some well-handicapped rivals. The runner-up Blue RC, who also benefited from a patient ride, has won his two subsequent starts (both in handicaps), while the third, Leadenhall Street, was beaten three and a quarter lengths by Tremolo but won decisively when dropping in trip on his next outing. Seventh-placed Binhareer, who wasn't seen to best effect at Kempton having raced prominently and wide, also won his next start when dropped in trip. Given the strength of that form, and with the potential of more to come after only three starts in handicaps, a 7 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop Tremolo in the mile handicap at Southwell (16:05). He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Read: Find out more about the Sporting Life Racing Club

Wasdell Dundalk aiming to add to Perth haul

Wasdell Dundalk has won six times over fences and four of them have come over the course and distance he tackles in the three-mile handicap chase (15:43) at Perth on Sunday. Given such success, Wasdell Dundalk unsurprisingly has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the track. He also ran well over course and distance when runner-up last month, faring best of those held up in a modestly-run event. Wasdell Dundalk was still only seventh turning for home and he deserves credit for passing so many rivals and making up so much ground in a race that suited those ridden more prominently. He shaped as if as good as ever, so he looks well treated off the same mark here, off 3 lb lower than when successful at Carlisle last October.

El Borracho has been given a big chance by handicapper

El Borracho endured a disappointing campaign last season - largely over fences - but the handicapper has given him a big chance and it would be little surprise if he retained enough ability to defy a BHA mark of only 108 in the 2m2½f handicap hurdle (17:02) at Stratford on Sunday. El Borracho is running off a mark a full stone lower than when last seen over jumps in a handicap chase at Doncaster in December; he's 16 lb lower than when last seen over hurdles, when he finished fourth at Bangor last June. He was ultimately beaten 18 lengths at Bangor, but even a repeat of that sort of form would make him of interest from this mark, so drastically has it reduced, and he comes out 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. El Borracho, who was given a pipe-opener on the Flat at Pontefract a few weeks ago, would look very well treated if able to rediscover some of his better chase form from a couple of seasons ago.