Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Prolific Woohoo bidding for fifth win of the season

Woohoo failed to win during her time in Ireland, but she has progressed well since joining Jim Goldie and has already notched four wins during her first campaign for the yard. Crowd Quake is the only horse to have won five times on turf this year, but Woohoo looks to have a good chance of also reaching that level in the opening five-furlong handicap for amateur riders (13:45). Woohoo failed to complete her four-timer when having to settle for second behind another thriving rival at Hamilton last month, but she quickly got back to winning ways in a six-furlong handicap here a couple of weeks ago, scoring by a length and a quarter and with a good deal of authority. That was Woohoo's second win at Ayr - she has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight her effectiveness at the track - and she narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings despite going up 5lb for her latest success.

Desert Heart a potential improver on handicap debut

It's a low-key day of racing on Sunday and, perhaps unsurprisingly, there's not heaps of potential on display. Indeed, only one horse running in a handicap on Sunday has the Timeform 'small p' to show they are expected to improve. The horse in question is Desert Heart. He makes his handicap debut over a mile and a quarter (16:05) at Ayr, and he has a physique and pedigree that offer the promise of more to come. A strong colt, Desert Heart is a sibling of several useful winners, including a fillies' listed race winner in Twitch, and he has displayed promise of his own in maidens, showing run-by-run progress on Timeform's ratings. He showed up well for a long way when fourth in a valuable maiden at Sandown last month and it would be little surprise to see him prove better than his opening BHA mark of 79.

Prospect House a Market Rasen course specialist

Prospect House registered his only win over hurdles at Market Rasen and his two victories over fences have been achieved at the same venue. He was unable to add to his tally at Market Rasen when sent off an odds-on favourite for a 19-furlong handicap chase a couple of weeks ago, but he ran creditably to finish runner-up behind a rejuvenated rival. He is back at Market Rasen in the 17-furlong handicap (15:45) on Sunday and has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. He's also 3lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings running off the same mark as when runner-up last time, and only 3 lb higher than when successful over this course and distance on his penultimate start. Prospect House stays an easy two and a half miles, but his three victories have been achieved at shorter distances and he should be suited by dropping back in trip here.