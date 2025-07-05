Saturday analysis: Speed wins as Delacroix beats Ombudsman in fascinating Coral-Eclipse

Test of speed suited Delacroix

It looked for all money like 6/4 favourite Ombudsman would win the Coral-Eclipse despite it being a relative test of speed at the trip after they went slow early on at Sandown on Saturday.

It looked for all money like the 17-day turnaround from Royal Ascot wouldn’t matter as William Buick hit the front after racing more prominently on the son of Night Of Thunder – wise not to give Sosie positional advantage.

But when it comes to racing and it comes to the money, you can never rule out Aidan O’Brien and up the famous Sandown hill more drama ensued as his main man Ryan Moore conjured a remarkable late run out of Delacroix.

This was the fourth time in five years O’Brien and Moore had teamed up with a three-year-old colt to win the Eclipse, but all of those previous winners had the race won at least a furlong from home.

At that stage Delacroix was still last of the six, beginning his challenge, yes, but still last. He hadn’t looked an easy ride for Moore up to that point, running in snatches, his jockey almost unbalanced as he looked for room peeling off the rail.

But once he was pulled away from the main pack in clear daylight he took off, his turn of pace seeing him charge from last to first to mug Ombudsman on the line as he took full advantage of the 10lb weight-for-age allowance he received form the older horse.

A brilliant, remarkable, race and the first two home can both take the positives from this.

Delacroix looks to have inherited plenty of gears from his dam, Tepin, who was a multiple Group 1-winning miler. Those gears can be vital weaponry in small-field tactical races like this one and he’s bounced back from his Derby whimper in the best possible way.

He can be a threat over 10 furlongs again but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him dropped to a mile as the summer turns into autumn.

As for Ombudsman he has lost very little in defeat. He almost added an Eclipse to his Prince Of Wales’s victory despite things going against him and he’s going to be a major force in all the big mile-and-a-quarter races between now and the end of the campaign.

Rushed up early to dispute the lead, Buick then took him back as it looked like there might be a good gallop on after all only for Sosie to slow things down up front.

That saw Buick nudge Ombudsman back up into third out wide on the outside and two from home he charged to the front, quickly seeing off Sosie and then the challenge of Camille Pissarro.

Perhaps he hit the front too soon, but what choice did Buick have? He had to try and take the race by the scruff of the neck there and while Delacroix wet-sailed him, giving Ombudsman no time to respond, the last-furlong drama was a product of the messy earlier fractions.

Hopefully the first two in the Eclipse will do battle again. It could be a compelling mini-series and one the Gosdens won’t shy away from, you wouldn't think.

The Juddmonte International could be next for both, but the Gosdens have a certain Field Of Gold for that, too.

It will be interesting to see who goes where – and maybe they’ll all run – but if Ombudsman goes to the Knavesmire the extended 10 furlongs and the long straight should suit him well - especially if there’s a proper gallop on.