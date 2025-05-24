Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

A maiden to keep an eye on The opening race at the Curragh on Sunday, the Tally Ho Stud Irish European Breeders Fund Fillies Maiden (13:20), looks a race to follow in the coming weeks and months, chock-full of of well-bred newcomers from big yards, and also horses who have already shown plenty. The standout horse on form is the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Cape Sounion, who was strong in the market on her debut over six furlongs at Naas last month, and shaped with an abundance of promise to finish second to a potentially smart filly.

She didn’t have the smoothest run through on that occasion, travelling well before being forced to switch off the inner two furlongs out, and she chased the winner right to the line in the final furlong while displaying signs of inexperience. That was quite a high level she ran to for a juvenile at that time of year and, with improvement almost guaranteed, one of the newcomers would have to be well above-average to stop her going one place better.

Moore dynamite for Donnacha in Grade 1s Ryan Moore is first jockey for Ballydolye and Donnacha’s father, Aidan, and though he doesn’t ride for this stable often, he does have a 30% strike rate for the yard, and that skyrockets to 60% when doing so in Grade 1s. Moore has ridden three winners from five rides in Group 1 company for O’Brien, one of those being on Porta Fortuna in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket last season, the only time he’s ridden this very smart filly. They are reunited in the Lanwades Stud Stakes (14:30) at the Curragh.

She also went on to win the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last season before not being seen to best effect in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar. Porta Fortuna has a 3lb penalty to carry on her return to action in Group 2 company, and likely has bigger targets down the line – she’s entered in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot – so she might not be fully wound up, but even if that’s the case, she has too much class for this opposition. Indeed, she’s at least 9lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and is fully expected to make a winning return to action.

Common Practice potentially well treated back on Flat The cryoclinic.ie Handicap (16:50) looks an open handicap on Sunday’s card at the Curragh, but one horse could be potentially well handicapped returned to the Flat is the Joseph O’Brien-trained Common Practice.

He had some near useful form in this sphere earlier in his career, winning a minor event over a mile and a half at this course in 2022, and was also beaten just a head in a handicap at Galway from a mark of 82. Since then he’s developed in a useful hurdler, winning a couple of times over timber, including a handicap from a mark of 132, and has also reached a smart level of form over fences, his latest win coming in a Grade 3 novice event at Thurles in March. He stays two and a half miles well over jumps, so this mile and three quarter trip on the Flat should suit him perfectly and, now 1lb lower in the weights than when narrowly beaten in this sphere, he looks well treated given the improvement he’s shown over hurdles and fences in recent years.