Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Adaay In Devon bidding to back up last year's win

The pick of the action at Bath on Sunday is the listed Lansdown Stakes (15:41) in which Adaay In Devon is bidding to back up last season's win in the race and enhance her excellent record at the track which has earned her Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. Adaay In Devon was runner-up in a maiden on her only start at Bath as a juvenile but she went one better in a handicap over course and distance last spring. With the benefit of an encouraging comeback in listed company under her belt, Adaay In Devon took advantage of the drop in grade to win decisively by two and a quarter lengths. That earned her a step back up in class for the Lansdown Stakes and she produced another useful effort to run out a cosy winner. A fine campaign, which also included a listed win at Sandown and a runner-up effort in a Group 3 at York, ended with a bit of a whimper, but she had probably gone off the boil by the time of her last couple of starts and she is likely to launch a bold bid on her reappearance at a track where she goes well.

Antrim Coast a big improver

The Timeform 'large P' is used to identify horses that are capable of much better form and Antrim Coast was awarded it following an encouraging effort at Leopardstown last month. Antrim Coast was ultimately beaten 15 lengths in fifth, but he seemed likely to finish closer for much of the way and was still going well until hitting the second last, after which he could make no impression. As well as earning the large P, Antrim Coast was also given the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time. That Horse In Focus Flag would have been awarded with handicaps in mind, though the conditions race (15:00) that Antrim Coast contests at Fairyhouse on Sunday takes a very similar form to a handicap. The key reason why Antrim Coast is expected to do better at some stage over fences is the useful level of form and Timeform rating of 132 he achieved over hurdles. The step up in trip and the switch to a race that is similar to a handicap and restricted to horses rated 130 or less may help bring about that improvement.

Jesse Luc's form working out well

Jesse Luc has already won four times this season but the form of his latest effort suggests he's capable of adding to his tally. Jesse Luc found one too strong at Southwell last time but he produced his best effort yet on Timeform ratings - and also earned the Horse In Focus Flag - in finishing only half a length behind the progressive Oriental Prince who went on to win his next two starts. The third home, Dicko The Legend, who was a couple of lengths behind Jesse Luc, also gave the form a boost by winning his next outing. A 2 lb rise could underestimate Jesse Luc bearing in mind how well that form has worked out and he narrowly tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the six-furlong handicap (17:37) at Southwell. Rossa Ryan, who is on board here, rode Jesse Luc when he produced his career-best effort last time and won on his two previous rides on the five-year-old.