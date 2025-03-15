Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Return of the Flat

Like a jilted ex-lover throwing flowers on the grave of an old flame whilst the widow watches on, Flat turf racing returns hot on the heels of the Cheltenham Festival at the Curragh on Sunday. The Nua Healthcare Irish Lincolnshire (3.45) is the feature race on the card, but that’s too tough a puzzle to solve at the best of times, and I’m more interested in the maidens on the card. Adrian Murray has made the opener – the Castle Star At Capital Stud Irish EBF Maiden at 1.40 - his own in recent years with wins for Arizona Blaze and Bucanero Fuerte. Though he has no Amo Racing runner in this year’s race, Power Blue, Leblon Beach and Stonezilian all strike as likely types on paper, especially the latter who is a half-sister to Dense Star who was Listed-placed. The Alkumait At Capital Stud Fillies & Mares Maiden (3.10) sees the third start of Wannabe Royal who has shown plenty in two starts on the all-weather this winter, but she faces the regally-bred Win Me over, a sister to five-time Group 1 winner Palace Pier. The 2023 Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share gives us a flavour of the jumps in the Bermingham Cameras (C & G) Maiden at 4.20, but may be made to look a little pedestrian behind €720,000 yearling purchase First Wave (Aidan O’Brien), Raykir (Dermot Weld) and the coincidentally-named Admiral Churchill (Paddy Twomey) and Winston Junior (Jessica Harrington). Mind your war-time leader bets. Finally, the Tote.ie Irish EBF Maiden at 5.25 looks wide open. Alfred Tennyson was hardly poetry in motion in four winless starts at two, and faces stern-looking challenges here from Chester Nimitz, Mathan and Passing Phase, who has been gelded since disappointing at Cork in October.

Lies, damn lies, and statistics

“He uses statistics as a drunken man uses lamp-posts – for support rather than illumination.” So said the Scottish poet and literary thinker Andrew Lang in the late 19th century, and it’s a point worth noting when picking and choosing the most relevant statistics when assessing a race. A good example is in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase (2.52) at Market Rasen on Sunday. The Timeform Smart Stats highlight that Sam Twiston-Davies – jockey of Mutual Respect - has a 22% strike-rate at the track, which compares favourably to an overall strike-rate of 15% Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero's strike-rate with chasers at up to 2m3f is also at 22% which again is better than the yard’s overall record 16% The yard – fresh from a Cheltenham Festival success with Jagwar – saddle chasing debutant Too Cool Forshrule, who was last seen finishing well down the field at Wetherby behind subsequent unlucky Albert Bartlett fifth Wendigo. Finally, Richie McLernon has a 39% strike-rate on chase favourites. The issue with this particular stat, is that McLernon’s strike-rate on his mount Smart Casual is 0% Though he looked more straightforward in first-time cheekpieces last time, the horse has had 14 runs without winning, including seven starts when sent off the joint or clear favourite, all with McLernon on-board. So, whilst this may well be the easiest race that Smart Casual has contested to date, you’d be a braver person than me to think that he was a sure-fire thing to add to McLernon’s excellent record when the money is down.

Flags could point the way