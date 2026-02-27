Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Weights favour New Order this time

Last month’s Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster was run at a furious pace early on which played right into the hands of Dartmoor Pirate who came from well back, leading before the last and then staying on to win by just under four lengths. That took his record in a tongue strap to two out of two and he needs respecting again. However, back at Doncaster over the extra quarter-mile of the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase (14:30), he may well struggle to confirm superiority over Charlie Longsdon’s New Order who was runner-up to him in the Great Yorkshire. Unlike the winner, New Order raced much closer to the pace which counted against him in the end, and he shaped better than the result, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag as a consequence. He was left in front five out, probably sooner than ideal, and then kept on when Dartmoor Pirate headed him. While the winner was put up 5 lb for that win, New Order has been left on the same mark which entitles him to turn the tables. He also has the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag as well as the ‘Jockey Uplift’ flag, with Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle for the first time.

Richie’s Rocket can aim higher still

Just a week after staging the Winter Derby, it’s the Spring Cup at Lingfield (14:35) with eight three-year-olds declared for this listed contest over seven furlongs. Five of them were successful last time out, including Ten Carat Harry who is unbeaten in six starts on the all-weather, though will need to prove that he’s as effective over this trip as he is at six furlongs. He might find one or two too good therefore, with Richie’s Rocket making most appeal for Ralph Beckett. He’s had just two starts at the back end of last year and looks very much on the way to better things. He made a promising debut in a novice at Newmarket when keeping on to take third close home in a race won by the useful Yazin and was then one of several from that race to win next time out. Richie’s Rocket confirmed that promise in no uncertain terms, in fact, when landing very short odds in a maiden over today’s course and distance, turning it into even more of a one-sided race than the market suggested. Making all the running, he settled things decisively over two furlongs out and ended up winning easing down by nine lengths from One of The Boys. That was a useful effort, earning Richie’s Rocket the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag and making him top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here with the promise of better to come.

Issam can follow up impressive Kempton win

Herefordshire trainer Tom Symonds is on course for his best season for a while, operating at a 17% strike rate this term, and has already won one good prize this month when Lud’or won the Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock at fortnight ago. The stable also looks to have a good chance of landing the big race on Newbury’s card, the Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase (15:45), with the progressive eight-year-old Issam. A winner three times over hurdles after joining his current yard from France, Issam is now also a three-time winner from just six starts over fences. He made a successful reappearance at Wetherby and then had two runs at Ascot, running a good third on the first occasion but then being unsuited by the way the race developed when stepped up to three miles last month. However, Issam created an excellent impression back down in trip at Kempton on his latest start. Travelling fluently under a patient ride, Issam was produced to lead before the last and readily quickened clear to win easing down by six and a half lengths from Madara who’s the ante-post favourite for the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival. Issam is 7 lb higher in the weights but can defy that rise to win again.