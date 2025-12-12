Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Docpickedme bidding to enhance Doncaster course record

Docpickedme has looked in decent heart on both starts this season, including when third on his return to chasing at Newcastle last month. He was ultimately beaten nearly 20 lengths in the Rehearsal Handicap Chase but shaped better than that result might suggest as he seemed to pay the price for disputing a strong pace with the much-improved winner Konfusion. A very weak pace forecast in the three-mile handicap chase (14:05) at Doncaster means Docpickedme could have things in his favour if similar prominent tactics are employed, and he looks likely to launch a bold bid at a venue where he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. Docpickedme's form figures at Doncaster read 1P21, with his most recent victory achieved in the valuable Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase over the same course and distance as Saturday's contest. He was fortunate on that occasion as Walking On Air fell at the final fence when a narrow leader, but Docpickedme still would have posted a useful effort even had he come up short. He's been eased a couple of pounds in the weights since his latest effort so is now back on the same mark he defied in the Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase, and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb.

Switch to Owen can rejuvenate Secret Road

Secret Road, a three-time winner for Tristan Davidson, made little impact during a short spell with Lisa Williamson and was subsequently disqualified (for his rider failing to weigh in) the only time he reached the frame in four starts for the yard. The handicapper has been quick to relent, however, so Secret Road now starts off for James Owen - a trainer noted for his prowess with recruits - off a mark 8 lb lower than the one he defied at Southwell in October. He had won off 5 lb higher than that at the same course earlier in the campaign so is clearly on a dangerous mark if the switch in stable has a rejuvenating impact. The move to Owen has generated Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag and Secret Road sits at the heads of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the five-furlong handicap (17:00) at Wolverhampton.

Lessay the ratings choice after snapping losing sequence

Lessay's losing run was starting to mount up but he stopped the sequence at 14 when taking advantage of a falling mark at Wolverhampton last week. Lessay hadn't shaped on his first three starts for Patrick Morris like a return to winning ways was imminent, but he took a step forward at Wolverhampton where he did well to win in a race that didn't develop in his favour. Ridden with patience in mid-division in a modestly-run race, Lessay still had plenty on his plate as the tempo lifted. It looked as if Havana Sky had gone beyond recall when quickening between rivals and into a clear lead entering the final furlong, but Lessay finished with a flourish to grab an unlikely victory, ultimately shading the verdict by a neck. Lessay earned the largest sectional upgrade from that contest, suggesting that he deserves plenty of credit for pulling that race from out of the fire, so he still looks well treated having been nudged up 2 lb in the weights for Saturday's seven-furlong handicap (18:45) at Newcastle. He may be an infrequent winner but he has strong claims on these terms and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb.